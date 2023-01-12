Surfshark to make users' tracking "twice as hard" thanks to new VPN feature

Audio player loading…

It was almost a year ago when one of the best VPN services on the market, Surfshark, made the promise of revolutionizing the VPN industry.

At the time, the cutting-edge-technology to be integrated to its software was Nexus software defined network (SDN). Its ambitious goal? Connecting all Surfshark's existing servers together into a whole network.

The three innovative features responsible for powering the Nexus system have been gradually implemented, though.

Now, the provider is finally introducing what it calls Dynamic MultiHop. The new functionality allows users to connect to two VPN servers simultaneously. This means that they can manually select both locations for enjoying an enhanced VPN experience.

At the time of writing, iPhone and iPad users can already try out Surfshark Dynamic MultiHop. The feature is set to be gradually rolled out for Android, Windows, and Mac VPN apps over the next few weeks.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Complete connection customizability

"To put it simply, MultiHop is a double VPN service, allowing users to connect via two different VPN servers at the same time," explained Surfshark's VPN Product Owner Justas Pukys. "This function makes tracking or hacking users' connections twice as hard as their information is routed via multiple countries."

While users were already able to connect to server pairs, before the update they could just opt for some preselected options. The new feature means that anyone now has full customizability over these connections. More than 100 server locations are available to pick and match up according to specific needs and use cases.

After updating the Surfshark iPhone VPN app with the new version, a MultiHop tab will appear on the home screen just above the VPN locations list. From there, users can choose the entry and exit IP they wish to display. They can also see server pairs previously used, save their favorites or delete unwanted matches.

Every time a Dynamc MultiHop pair is selected, websites or online services will be tricked to think the user is browsing from the two chosen countries. This hugely minimizes the risks of having your online activities and identity compromised.

Enhanced security isn't the only benefit, though.

"It [Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop] helps not only to get additional security, privacy, and customization but, in some cases, it could also improve speeds”, says Pukys.

In fact, while a VPN might slow down your internet speeds at times, it often does exactly the opposite. This is because VPNs can help you avoid ISP throttling practices, for example.

Surfshark's Dynamic MultiHop is the newest addition into the Nexus package, adding itself alongside the already active IP Rotator. Always in an effort of boosting online security, the latter enables users to change IP address automatically every five to 10 minutes without any connection interruptions.

Still to be released, Surfshark's IP Randomizer would then complete the Nexus system. By assigning a new IP every time a user access a different website, it will aim to better hide browsing patterns.