How businesses can turn AI pilots into scalable solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how businesses operate. There are now many more opportunities to streamline work, control costs, and make better-informed decisions. Yet, new UK government research shows a clear gap.

More organizations claim they are using AI, but only about half feel ready to scale it, with cost and data complexity cited as some of the major barriers. As a result, many AI projects never move beyond the pilot stage and fail to deliver impact across the organization.

This is because scaling AI takes more than building good models. It means bringing data, technology, governance and teams together in a way that creates predictable, repeatable outcomes, and using AI tools like agentic AI that can operate autonomously, make decisions, and take actions to achieve specific goals with minimal human intervention.

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Chris Hillman Social Links Navigation Senior Director, AI/ML at Teradata.

The Common Obstacles to Scaling AI

From my experience, businesses pursuing large-scale AI often face three key challenges. The first is data readiness and trust. Poor data quality, unclear lineage and fragmented access can slow progress and undermine confidence in AI outputs. Without reliable data, even technically strong models cannot deliver consistent results.

The second challenge is cost creep and tool sprawl. This means running multiple models and agents can escalate cloud licensing and integration expenses. Without controls, AI initiatives can become unsustainable, limiting the ability to scale beyond the pilot phase.

Finally, the third challenge is reliability and risk. Security, compliance and unsafe outputs or actions can derail adoption and make organizations hesitant to rely on AI at scale.

A Practical Roadmap to Scaling AI

Against this backdrop, businesses need a clear way to move from trials to real impact. There are a few practical ways businesses can take into consideration that would help them move from promising pilots to dependable, enterprise-wide AI capabilities. The same principles apply whether you are deploying traditional models or building more agentic AI systems.