Every month, TechRadar's gaming team members make it their mission to test out all the buzziest new bits of gaming kit, so you know what's worth investing in and what to avoid.

This past month we tested three five-star masterpieces. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II is a premium headset that "takes everything that was good [about the previous version] and drives it up into the stratosphere". The GameSir G8+ MFi mobile gaming controller is also a more polished version of its predecessor, and costs the same. Impressive. Finally, there's the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller, which we crowned "the new budget champ".

It wasn't all smooth sailing, though — we had to endure a few clunkers too. The SteelSeries Nimbus Cloud dual-mode controller is "an excellent idea... poorly executed" (especially for the asking price), the GameSir Pocket Taco is the Game-Boy-style clamshell mobile controller that no one asked for or needs, and the Snakebyte Gamepad RGB S2 managed to earn itself the unwelcome title of "the worst our tester had ever used".

There were plenty of worthwhile devices in-between, though, so scroll down for a rundown of all the gaming gadgets we tested this month, and exactly what we thought of them. Hit the 'View details' button for the main pros and cons, plus a link to the full review for each.

Note: you'll only see cards for the products that are available in your region.

4.5 or 5 stars