Scientists develop ‘ultrafast magnetic-field pulses’ memory system that could cut AI data center energy use by 100x — and even get close to hitting thermodynamic limits
A greener way to power AI?
- AI data centers currently use a huge amount of energy
- Scientists have found a way to cut that energy bill by "orders of magnitude"
- It involves using "ultrafast magnetic-field pulses" in RAM and storage
It’s no secret that the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom is leading to record levels of energy consumption — all that computing power needs to be fueled somehow — and it’s causing much controversy among the communities that are impacted whenever a new data center lays down its roots in their neighborhoods.
Now, though, scientists think they’ve come across a way that could radically slash the energy requirements of memory and storage, with potentially massive consequences for the future of the computing and AI industries.
In a paper published in the Advanced Materials journal (via a press release in Science Daily), researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland wrote that the breakthrough would fundamentally affect the way magnetic memory operates. Right now, switching its state allows magnetic memory to control digital information, but the current methods of doing so can be costly in terms of energy.
Instead of using standard energy switching techniques, the researchers discovered an alternative that harnessed ultrafast magnetic field pulses that consumed far less energy. In fact, the paper claimed that the authors’ approach could cut energy usage by “up to two orders of magnitude” — in other words, a cut of around 100x, which is a significant reduction.
The data centers of the future
The AI revolution is only a few years old, but data center energy consumption has already become a significant issue. As the authors of the research paper put it, “Without significant improvements in efficiency, [information and communication technologies] could eventually represent a sizable share of worldwide electricity consumption and carbon emissions.” AI is playing a large role in that trend thanks to both its voracious appetite for component production and the sizable emissions it produces.
While the paper focused on magnetic memory, its theories could be applied to other fields, the authors believe. As study writer Dr. Elton J.G. Santos put it, “The same framework can be adapted to electrical currents and even ultrafast laser pulses, which are among the most cutting-edge technologies for future data storage. That means the ideas developed here could have applications far beyond the systems we studied.”
Although the research is still in the realm of theory, the paper’s authors proposed a number of practical steps that could help others build prototypes and conduct experiments.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
That said, don’t expect monumental changes any time soon. There is still a long road ahead before these ideas get put into practice, if they ever do. But given the promising results of the scientists’ work, there is hope that the data centers of the future could be far less energy-intensive than those of today.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best DDR5 RAM
1. Best overall:
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB
2. Best budget DDR5 RAM:
Corsair Vengeance DDR5
3. Best easy-to-install RAM:
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5
Alex Blake has been fooling around with computers since the early 1990s, and since that time he's learned a thing or two about tech. No more than two things, though. That's all his brain can hold. As well as TechRadar, Alex writes for iMore, Digital Trends and Creative Bloq, among others. He was previously commissioning editor at MacFormat magazine. That means he mostly covers the world of Apple and its latest products, but also Windows, computer peripherals, mobile apps, and much more beyond. When not writing, you can find him hiking the English countryside and gaming on his PC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.