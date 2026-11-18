This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales couldn’t have come at a better time. A lot of us are feeling the cost of living squeeze, and new devices seem to be getting ever more expensive, and if that has meant you’ve been putting off upgrading your aging laptop for something faster and more powerful, then ASUS’ Black Friday laptop deals make this the perfect time to buy, with up to £300 off its range of laptops.

From budget laptops that are perfect for students, to premium thin and light laptops with advanced AI features, and even powerful creative workstations with stunning OLED screens, ASUS’ Black Friday laptop deals will have something for everyone – and with Christmas just around the corner, you could find the perfect tech gift for the important people in your life.

Selected models also include a free Adobe Creative Cloud trial, and if you’re a student or teacher, you could get further discounts as well !

Because there are so many great deals to choose from, we’ve collected the best ones below according to use case and features, so it’s never been easier to find the ideal ASUS laptop for your needs. All these offers are live on ASUS’ website, and expire at midnight on 2nd December, 2026. Also, from the 23rd of November, ASUS Members can also get 10% off.

Best value ASUS laptop:

Save £199.01 ASUS Vivobook 15: was £699 now £499.99 If you’re after an affordable laptop that can handle day-to-day tasks with ease, then the ASUS Vivobook 15 is an ideal choice, especially with its £200 Black Friday Price cut. You get a six-core Intel Core 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, and a large 15.6-inch full HD screen to work on.

Best ASUS laptop for students:

Save £199.01 ASUS Vivobook S16: was £999 now £799.99 Powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon X1 chip, this Copilot+ PC laptop combines incredible battery life that will last an entire school day, with a lightweight 1.60kg design and powerful on device AI performance, making it a great choice for students. If you’ve moved for university, the 16-inch screen will keep you and your housemates entertained, and you can get an additional 5% off if you join the ASUS Education Programme . ASUS is also throwing in a free Marshmallow Mouse MD100 worth £29.99 (offer ends 22nd November).

Best compact OLED ASUS laptop:

Save £204 ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED: was £1,299.99 now £1,095.99 Want a laptop with a gorgeous OLED screen, but don’t want to lug around a huge device, or spend a fortune? The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED will be the laptop for you thanks to its compact 14-inch size that makes it easy to carry around, and with a £204 saving for Black Friday, it offers excellent value for money. The OLED screen really needs to be seen to be believed, offering incredibly bright and vibrant colours and rich, deep blacks for stunning image quality, and it’s back up with built-in Dolby Atmos speakers for a truly immersive experience, despite the diminutive size.

Best premium ultraportable:

Save £330 ASUS Zenbook A14: was £1,599.99 now £1,269.99 A powerful yet portable laptop, the ASUS Zenbook A14 packs some of the very latest hardware, including a Snapdragon X processor and stunning OLED display in a thin and light Ceraluminum body that is just 13.4mm thick, and weighs just 1kg. Thanks to the power of Snapdragon and its 45 TOPS NPU, this is an absolute beast when it comes to AI features, and thanks to its compact size and huge battery life of up to 32 hours, you can take the ASUS Zenbook A14 pretty much anywhere, making it ideal for digital nomads who want to work (and play) on the road.

Best ASUS laptop for creators:

Save £100 ASUS ASUS ProArt P16: was £2,499.99 now £2,399.99 The ASUS ProArt P16 is a state-of-the-art Copilot+ PC built for creative professionals, with a 16-inch ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen which offers professional-grade image quality with Pantone certification, and support for 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for flawless and accurate images. A powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card gives the ASUS ProArt P16 the graphical grunt to handle complex 3D scenes and animations, and the powerful AMD Ryzen AI 9 10-core processor powers exclusive AI creative tools such as Muse Tree, StoryCube, and ASUS DiaPad. Despite the pure power on offer, this laptop comes with an ultra-thin chassis and military-grade durability, helping you create anywhere at any time.

More ASUS Black Friday deals: