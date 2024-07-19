Breaking: massive Windows outage plunges banks, airlines and more into chaos around the world

Banks, airlines, TV networks and more are suffering a massive IT outage seemingly caused by problems with Windows software. The problem appears to be global, but is particularly impacting Australia right now.

Down Detector is currently reporting huge spikes for everyone from Microsoft to Amazon to Delta in the US, and for Ryanair and Sky in the UK.

In the US, three major airlines have grounded their planes and have reportedly requested the Federal Aviation Administration issue a "global ground stop" as of the time of writing.

Delta, United and American Airlines are not currently flying, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's status page.

This story is developing – we'll bring you all the latest details as we get them below.