Can’t securely login to your PC using facial recognition anymore? New Windows 11 update patch is likely to blame – if you can install the update at all

Windows 11 24H2’s April patch is causing some odd bugs

There are multiple problems with Windows Hello logins

The update is also completely failing to install for some people

Windows 11 24H2’s latest patch is causing some trouble with failures to install (once again) and also Windows Hello is ending up broken in some cases.

Let’s start with the bug in Windows Hello, which is the feature that allows for secure logins to your PC (via facial recognition using a webcam, or other methods besides).

Windows Latest reports that some users have found that the cumulative update for April 2025 (known as KB5055523) is affecting those who use Windows Hello for facial recognition with a privacy shutter over the webcam.

How does a facial login even work with a privacy shutter obscuring the camera? Well, it works just fine because the tech leverages an infrared sensor on the camera which can function through a physical shutter (a plastic slider that more privacy conscious folks use to rule out any danger of them being spied on through the webcam).

The problem is that the April update appears to mess with the infrared sensor so login no longer works unless you open that privacy shutter – which is hardly ideal.

Windows Latest found the issue present on an HP Spectre laptop, also highlighting a report from a Windows 11 user who has been affected by this bug and tells us: “I’ve reproduced the issue several times, with several clean installs. The webcam we’re using is the Logitech Brio 4k, with the latest firmware and drivers, which is compatible with Windows Hello.”

There are other reports on Reddit, too, such as this one: “Just wanted to see if anyone else is experiencing issues with Windows Hello face recognition since the latest update (KB5055523). Before, I had the camera (Brio 4K) covered and it would work fine. Now, I have to remove the privacy cover for it to recognize me. It doesn’t seem to be able to unlock with the infrared camera alone now.”

There are a number of replies from folks echoing that they have the same bug affecting their logins. The only solution is seemingly to uninstall the April update (which strongly suggests this is a problem caused by this latest patch from Microsoft).

That said, Windows Latest does offer a possible solution, which is achieved by heading into Device Manager (just type that in the Windows search box, and click on it). In there, you need to click on the little arrow next to where it says ‘Cameras’ and then you might see two cameras listed – the IR (infrared) camera and RGB/color (normal) camera. Right click on the latter and disable it, but leave the infrared camera on. Now, if you go and set up Windows Hello again, it may work correctly.

Windows Latest doesn’t guarantee this, though, and says this will only do the trick for some Windows 11 users. If you’re desperate for a fix, you can give this a whirl, as you could be waiting a while for the official solution from Microsoft. Just don’t forget that you will, of course, have to reenable the main (RGB) camera after any fix is applied.

Interestingly, in the official patch notes for the April update, Microsoft does flag a problem with Windows Hello – but not this one. Rather, this is a separate issue, albeit one that shouldn’t affect those running Windows 11 Home.

Microsoft explains: “We’re aware of an edge case of Windows Hello issue affecting devices with specific security features enabled … Users might observe a Windows Hello Message saying ‘Something happened and your PIN isn't available. Click to set up your PIN again’ or ‘Sorry something went wrong with face setup.’”

Microsoft provides instructions on what to do if you encounter this particular problem via its April patch notes (under known issues).

However, this bug only affects those using System Guard Secure Launch (or Dynamic Root of Trust for Measurement), which is only supported on Windows 11 Pro (or enterprise editions). So as noted, if you’re on Windows 11 Home, you shouldn’t run into this hiccup.

Installation blues

Windows Latest also picked up a second major problem, namely installation failures (which are nothing new). These seem to be happening again with the April 2025 update, with the usual meaningless error messages accompanying an unsuccessful attempt (hexadecimal stop errors such as ‘0x80070306’).

The tech site notes that it has verified reports of the update failing to install in this way, or its progress getting stuck at either 20% or 70% in some cases, never actually completing. Windows Latest informs us that Microsoft is seemingly investigating these installation failures.

There are other reports of this kind of problem on Microsoft’s Answers.com help forum (and some possible suggestions of solutions from a customer service rep, some of which have reportedly worked for some, but not for others). In the case of the original poster of this thread, the update was repeatedly failing to install and showing as ‘pending restart’ which is an odd twist in the tale.

Overall, then, there’s some degree of weirdness going on here, as the Windows Hello failures are rather odd, as are some of these installation glitches. Am I surprised at that, though? No, because Windows 11 24H2 has produced some very off-the-wall bugs (and general bizarreness besides) since it first came into being late last year.

If you’re in the mood for some highlights of the more extreme oddities that have been inflicted on us by version 24H2, read on…

3 of the weirdest Windows 11 bugs

1. Language swap goes completely off the rails

Some of the most peculiar bugs I’ve ever seen have surfaced in Windows 11, and particularly in the 24H2 update.

One of my favorites – if that’s the right word (it probably isn’t if you were affected by this problem) – is the spanner in the works somewhere deep in Windows 11 that caused the operating system to be displayed as a mix of two different languages. This happened when some users changed the language in Windows 11 from one choice to another, after which a good deal of the operating system’s menus and text remained in the original language. Confusing? No doubt. How did it even happen? I haven’t got a clue.

2. Baffling deletion of Copilot

Last month, Microsoft managed a real doozy by allowing a bug through that actually ditched Copilot. Yes, in a time where the software giant is trying desperately to promote its AI assistant and rally support, last month’s patch uninstalled the Copilot app for some Windows 11 users. That was highly embarrassing for Microsoft, especially as some folks felt it was the first Windows bug they were pleased to be hit with.

3. See more – or less – of File Explorer

A really memorable one for me was late last year when Windows 11 24H2 was beset by a problem whereby a menu in File Explorer (the folders on your desktop) flew off the top of the screen. Yes, the ‘See more’ menu offering more options to interact with files went past the border of the screen, so most of it wasn’t visible – you saw less of it, ironically. And that meant you couldn’t use those non-visible options.

Again, how did Microsoft break a major part of the Windows 11 interface in such a fundamentally crude way? Your guess is as good as mine, but I suspect the transition to a new underlying platform for Windows 11 24H2 had something to do with it. (This bug has only just been fixed, by the way, and that happened with this most recent April update).