New Windows 11 24H2 glitch sends File Explorer menu to the top of the screen – here’s how to get it back

Windows 11 version 24H2, the latest major feature update for the operating system (OS), is acting up again with a peculiar menu glitch in File Explorer, an important part of the OS that allows you to browse through file systems.

This new issue affects the “See more” menu, which flies out when you press a button labeled with three dots (or ellipses) and shows various actions you can do within File Explorer like "Select All" or "View Properties." Originally, the menu was meant to open as a dropdown menu below your mouse cursor.

Unfortunately, a newly discovered bug causes this menu to appear at the very top of the screen, often out of sight, making the menu difficult or impossible to read and use because some options are rendered outside of your screen. Windows Latest reports that this glitch appears while using File Explorer in full screen mode, providing screen recordings of the bug in action.

An easy way out of the woods (or back into the screen)

It’s not the most fatal flaw, but it does have plenty of potential to be incredibly annoying. The good news is that a fix is luckily pretty straightforward. To access the ‘See more’ menu fully, you’ll need to use File Explorer in window mode, then adjust the size of the File Explorer window so that the ‘See more’ menu is visible, even if it opens in its new unusual spot in your display.

Also, it seems like Microsoft is aware of the problem and working on a fix, according to Windows Latest, who asked the company about the bug, and this will be added to a future Windows 11 cumulative update. You can learn more about what Microsoft has in store in Windows Latest’s outline of future Windows 11 updates .

I understand that this isn’t a major issue for Windows 11, but this kind of baffling (and annoying) error is now considered pretty common for 24H2 and Windows 11 in general. Most people will probably get used to this state, but it also creates an opportunity for users to be lured away by the promise of an intuitive, functional OS that doesn’t malfunction as often.

While Windows 10 now enjoys the biggest user base out of Microsoft’s OSs, it also garnered a reputation of being buggy sometimes after updates, and it looks like Windows 11 isn’t escaping that fate – for now at least, unless Microsoft puts a little more effort into countering that.

