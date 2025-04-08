Windows 11 users are getting fixes for some longstanding bugs in 24H2 today, including the cure for a seriously annoying File Explorer glitch

News
By published

Also some frustrating wake from sleep bugs are being resolved

A woman sitting outside in a public space and using a laptop while seated at one of the tables
(Image credit: Shutterstock/Stock 4you)
  • Microsoft is deploying the monthly patch for Windows 11 24H2 today
  • It’ll arrive with useful fixes, including the cure for a weird File Explorer bug
  • A couple of problems with wake-from-sleep functionality have also been resolved, but Microsoft has taken some time to implement these fixes

Microsoft pushes out its monthly round of updates later today (likely imminently), and the patch for Windows 11 version 24H2 is set to come with some important fixes.

As Windows Latest reports, the cumulative update for April delivers the resolution of an annoying File Explorer bug, and more besides.

As a quick reminder, File Explorer is the app in Windows that powers the very folders and files you work with on the desktop likely on a daily basis. The bug means that when users click the three-dot icon in the top menu bar (to access extra options), the flyout menu extends upwards rather than down.

What this means is that if the File Explorer window in question is near the top of the screen, the menu actually goes off the top of the desktop, so you can’t click on some of those extra options, as they’re not visible.

Windows Latest further outlines some other fixes Microsoft is providing with the April update, and that includes the cure for a problem where a Windows 11 24H2 device would wake from sleep and immediately crash with a Blue Screen of Death. (Perhaps soon to become a Black Screen of Death).

Another issue with coming out of sleep mode, where a 2-in-1 laptop would change its screen orientation to portrait mode randomly, has also been remedied – likely a driver-related issue with the orientation sensors.

VPN on Windows machine.JPG

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: Fixing the holes

These are some useful fixes, then, and Microsoft will possibly deliver more with the April update for Windows 11 24H2, too. We shall have to see the full patch notes when the update actually lands.

The File Explorer issue may not have been a huge problem, as it was easy enough to work around. By this, I mean if a File Explorer window had a menu flying off the top of the screen, you could simply drag that window down lower on the desktop to see the full contents of the three-dot menu.

Still, that’s clunky, and not something you should have to do at all. What’s odd is the rather baffling nature of this bug – how did this go wrong in the first place? – and the time Microsoft took to fix it. This gremlin has been present in Windows 11 since November 2024, in fact.

On top of that, Windows Latest notes that Microsoft is currently deploying bug fixes (or at least some of them, including this one) as a controlled rollout. In other words, not every Windows 11 user will get this to begin with, and you may have to wait. Officially, this cure became available with the preview update of this imminent patch – released late in March – and the bug fix was only provided to a limited number of folks with that rollout.

Hopefully, from today, every Windows 11 user will see this problem - and the other aforementioned bugbears - ironed out in swift fashion.

Speaking of ironing, there’s still work to be done smoothing out further wrinkles with Windows 11 24H2 – some of which have been very weird affairs indeed – but hopefully Microsoft will start to get fully on top of all the issues for the latest incarnation of its desktop OS as we come towards the middle of 2025.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about windows
BenQ PD2700U in a home office showing the Windows background

Windows 11’s rumored Start menu redesign could mean it eats up a huge chunk of desktop space for some users – although it can be tamed
A laptop with the Windows 11 desktop on screen, glowing, while on a work desk

Windows 11 is getting a very handy change to the taskbar, as Microsoft takes a leaf from Apple’s Mac playbook
garmin epix gen 2 on a blue background with the text don&#039;t miss

50% off! Get a Garmin Epix Gen 2 for literally half price right now
See more latest
Most Popular
The Razer Blade 16 photographed for TechRadar on a white surface with plants in the background.
Nvidia RTX 5050 and 5060 leaks suggest these mobile GPUs could be pepping up budget gaming laptops soon
Dardevil reacting to a gun going off in Heather Glenn&#039;s office in Daredevil: Born Again episode 7
What is the release date and launch time for Daredevil: Born Again episode 8 on Disney+?
Quiet PC UltraNUC Pro 14
This silent, fanless mini PC looks like a very refined and expensive Hi-Fi unit, and I'm surprised by how affordable it is
Google AI Mode Lens
Google’s AI Mode can explain what you’re seeing even if you can’t
Midjourney V7
Midjourney V7 gives the AI image-maker power, speed, and correctly shaped hands
Aoostar WTR Max Mini PC
This Ryzen-powered NAS is barely bigger than a shoe box and can hold 11 SSDs and HDDs, delivering more than 500TB of storage
Lexar PLAY PRO microSDXC Express card
This is the world's first 1TB microSD Express card to go on sale, just in time for the launch of the new Nintendo Switch 2
Manus sign up on a mobile phone.
Manus, the much-hyped Chinese AI, has opened up public access, and you get 1,000 credits for free if you sign up now
Ransomware
Port of Seattle ransomware breach exposes data on around 90,000 people
Big Brother logo – a multicoloured eye with a star for a pupil
How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2025 online from anywhere – stream new series for free, channels, start times, housemates