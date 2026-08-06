A gaming laptop is a good investment if you're headed off to college but still want to play your library of games. For one, a gaming laptop is easily powerful enough to tackle any study duties on the side.

Annoyingly, finding a super-cheap gaming laptop is difficult these days due to RAM and other components being so expensive. Decent deals do exist, however, if you're willing to cast the net out further.

Just below, you can see the five best gaming laptop deals I've spotted this week, which mostly include options from Best Buy's excellent 'back to school sale' that's running right now.

By far and away, the best deal right now (in my opinion) is this Gigabyte Aero X16 for $1,329 (was $1,499) at Best Buy. This is a deal that harkens back to a time when you didn't have to pay extortionate amounts for a laptop with 32GB of RAM - and it's also got a really decent RTX 5070 graphics card to boot.

Another great choice for students is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,599 (was $2,299) at Best Buy. This is a machine that features a really lovely high-end design that's easily portable, as well as a 3K OLED display - which is perfect for both games and content. While pricey, this is a good option if you want a stylish MacBook-style laptop that can still handle all the latest games. You can read more about this deal, and others, just down below.

This week's best gaming laptops

Gigabyte A16 gaming laptop: was $1,299.99 now $1,159.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Getting a reasonably priced RTX 5060 gaming laptop is increasingly tricky these days, but there are still options out there for prospective students. This Gigabyte A16, for example, gets you everything you need for decent performance without completely breaking the bank. On board is an RTX 5060, Intel Core i7 chipset, and a spacious 1TB SSD. Annoyingly, you do only get 16GB of RAM, but that's almost to be expected these days... unfortunately. Read more Read less ▼

Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop: was $1,649.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i7-14650HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Here's a really nice deal on an Asus F16 at Best Buy. The F16 is one of the brand's more affordable options, but it's a great buy for the money considering you get 32GB of RAM, an RTX 5060 graphics card, and a really decent 14th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset. Put these together, and you should get really respectable 1080p gaming performance here. Read more Read less ▼

Gigabyte Aero X16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,329.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen Al 7 350

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This Gigabyte Aero X16 is a rare deal. Yes, it's a little pricey, but I can't recall seeing an RTX 5070 gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM for under $1,500 in the past few months. With a Ryzen 7 chipset and 1600p display, this Gigabyte is definitely one of the best value options if you're willing to spend a little more. You'll get great performance right out of the box here - and it should last a few years down the line, too. Read more Read less ▼

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $2,299 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 270

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Looking for a lightweight laptop that can still provide excellent gaming performance? The Asus Zephyrus G14 is an outstanding candidate. At 14-inches, it's a little smaller than most gaming laptops, but it features a stunning high-end design and 120Hz OLED display. Even though this configuration only features an RTX 5060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM, it's a very versatile machine that's worth checking out if you want a do-it-all laptop for college. Read more Read less ▼