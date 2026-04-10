A new free-to-play Borderlands game gets surprise drop on mobile, which Zynga says is part of a 'limited-time test'
The game is currently region-locked to the US
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- A new free-to-play Borderlands game has launched on mobile
- Zynga calls Borderlands Mobile a "limited-time test" for iPhone
- The game is only available in the US at this time
Out of nowhere and with little fanfare, Zynga has launched a brand new free-to-play Borderlands game for mobile.
Borderlands Mobile was suddenly published by the mobile game company on Thursday this week, somewhat randomly, and is developed by Star Wars: Hunters studio, NaturalMotion.
The spin-off game, which Zynga is calling a "limited-time test," doesn't have a fancy title and is currently only available on the App Store for iPhone users in the US. I tried downloading the game in the UK, but encountered a region lock issue.Article continues below