Sea of Stars has just launched for iOS and Android phones

The indie RPG takes more than 30 hours to beat

It costs just $8.99, thanks to a limited-time launch discount

One of the best role-playing games (RPGs) of 2023 has just launched for iOS and Android phones with a special limited-time launch discount.

Sea of Stars is a beautiful indie RPG inspired by cult classics from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, like Chrono Trigger. On top of some absolutely stunning pixel-art graphics and a great soundtrack, it features turn-based battles that are elevated by a combat system that's easy to pick up but very difficult to master.

Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, timing is extremely important, and there are offensive and defensive bonuses for pressing buttons at the right moments when you activate attacks or character skills.

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Our Sea of Stars review also heaped praise on the game's witty script, which writer Cat Bussell said "has a cheeky irreverence reminiscent of indie classic Undertale."

This new mobile port features an interface that's been re-designed for touch controls, the ability to share progress between your phones, and mobile controller compatibility. iPhone users can also unlock Game Center achievements and benefit from iPhone 16 optimization.

According to the website howlongtobeatSea of Stars takes more than 35 hours to beat if you play through the main story and some of the side content (which includes a raft of fun minigames). This sounds like the perfect game to chip away at in a portable format, and for the special launch price of $8.99 (down from $9.99 until next week) pretty excellent value too!

You can find the game on either the Google Play Store or App Store today.