Players are apparently spending 'tens of hours' building factories in Arknights: Endfield as dev says the 'sandbox' mechanics set the game apart
Factorio plus Genshin Impact seems like a winning combo
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- Arknights: Endfield is proving popular with players, according to developer Hypergryph
- Its apparently down to its unique factory building mechanics
- The studio says players spent more time playing Arknights: Endfield on average than "other similar games" thanks to them
Arknights: Endfield might look similar to countless anime-inspired free-to-play gacha games, but its unique blend of base-building factory management and action role-playing game (RPG) combat is quite unlike anything else on the market.
It's basically Factorio meets Genshin Impact, and this distinct formula has won over plenty of players, according to developer Hypergryph. Speaking with GamesRadar+, lead developer Ryan argued that in other titles, "players cannot influence the world," whereas in Arknights: Endfield, "the factory building part introduced some of the experience from the sandbox games, which makes players feel different."
He added that players spent more time in Arknights: Endfield on average than "other similar games" and that it's "because of the sandbox." They are putting "a lot more time in the game than we expected," he continued, with some spending "tens of hours in the system" building virtual supply chains.Article continues below