Casio has another step-counting smartwatch for your consideration

The Casio F-B100W is now going on sale outside of Japan

Daily steps can be monitored on your phone or the watch itself

Casio's commitment to adding modern fitness tracking features to its classic retro-style smartwatches, is continuing apace, with a new watch model that's now widely available outside of its home country of Japan.

The Casio F-B100W (via Phandroid) is very much in the traditional Casio style when it comes to aesthetics, with the familiar LCD screen and rubber-like resin band, but there are some smarts built into the device too.

It'll link with an app on your phone for a start, which lets you control various watch settings from Android or iOS. It also acts as a phone finder, so you can use your timepiece to get your phone to make a sound, should you misplace it.

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There's also step counting included here, so you can set goals when it comes to getting your steps in, and see your progress through the day — either through the connected mobile app or on the screen of the F-B100W itself.

Features and pricing

The watch comes with a companion app (Image credit: Casio)

Other features worth noting are calendar, timer, and stopwatch tools, plus a dual world time zone display option that lets you pick from around 300 cities across the globe. The replaceable battery should last you a couple of years.

Casio is certainly leaning into the retro-meets-modern angle, as you can see from one of the promotional images at the top of this article: newspaper cuttings (remember those?) announcing the watch features, alongside an image of the device itself.

If Reddit is anything to go by, the new model could be a hit: "A watch I'd actually buy," writes one commenter who loves "the retro aesthetic", while another simply says "oh man that's absolutely beautiful".

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The Casio F-B100W is now available in the UK in black or green for £55. It hasn't made its way to the Casio US store yet, but based on similar models, is likely to be priced at around $95. It doesn't look as though the watch will be available directly in Australia.

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