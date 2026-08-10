NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, August 11 (game #891)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, August 10 (game #890).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #891) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fresh from the market

NYT Strands today (game #891) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHEEP

HINTS

CHIVE

COME

TRACE

MANOR

NYT Strands today (game #891) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #891) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #891) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #891, are…

TOMATO

ZUCCHINI

PEPPER

MELON

CORN

CARROT

SPANGRAM: SUMMERHARVEST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One for the veggie lovers among us.

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ZUCCHINI took me a while to put together, in part because I come from a land where we call zucchini courgettes, but mainly because I can’t spell and missed the double C.

This misstep aside I sped through today’s game, finding it harder to find a decent crop of non-game words.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, August 10, game #890)

DATA

FACTS

FIGURES

STATISTICS

SPECIFICS

SPANGRAM: PROOFPOSITIVE