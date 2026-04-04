Fujitsu automates COBOL documentation, cutting analysis time by 97%

The system generates design documents without requiring deep programming expertise

Knowledge Graph retrieval reduces hallucinations and improves documentation completeness

Fujitsu has introduced a new generative AI service which analyzes COBOL and other legacy source code, automatically producing design documents in minutes rather than hours.

The system can operate and automatically produce design documents without expert knowledge, reducing reliance on specialized human programmers.

The company says Fujitsu Application Transform powered by Fujitsu Kozuchi eliminates the need for extensive manual review, cutting the time required to understand complex source code by approximately 97%.

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Accuracy and readability improvements

The service aims to provide a clear understanding of existing system specifications, offering organizations a practical tool to support modernization strategies efficiently.

Compared with analysis conducted solely by general generative AI tools, Fujitsu’s proprietary solution enhances the quality of generated documentation.

This system links large volumes of source code through a Knowledge Graph — Enhanced retrieval system.

With this, it prevents omissions and hallucinations, ensuring the generated design documents reflect all relevant system details.