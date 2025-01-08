Alien: Romulus finally gets a Disney Plus release date three months after it landed on Hulu, and it'll be with us very soon
Non-US streaming fans won't be screaming into the void for much longer
- Alien: Romulus will be released on Disney Plus on January 15
- The survival horror film's launch comes three months after its initial release on Hulu
- It's the third highest-rated Alien movie, beaten only by the first two movies
Alien: Romulus is finally coming to Disney Plus, and that's a great way to start 2025 if you ask me.
The sci-fi horror movie, which holds a 79% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes – a score beaten only by Alien and Aliens – initially debuted in theaters last August and, after a solid run at the box office, made its way to Hulu last November. Unfortunately, that meant it was only available to stream in the US, so it's hardly surprising we've been begging for an Alien: Romulus Disney Plus release in the weeks and months since.
Thankfully, we'll be able to watch Alien: Romulus from January 15 onwards. Given its largely positive reception, you can bet it'll earn a spot on our best Disney Plus movies when it arrives, too.
Alright, Alien: Romulus got a VHS release before it landed on one of the best streaming services, so it's technically been available to watch at home in non-US territories for a while. Nevertheless, I'm pleased it's finally coming to Disney's primary streaming platform.
What is Alien: Romulus about?
Alien: Romulus follows six downtrodden space colonists who encounter hostile creatures while scavenging a derelict space station. It was directed by Fede Álvarez, who you might recognize as the filmmaker behind horror hits like Evil Dead and Don't Breathe.
The movie was mildly successful and, just yesterday (January 7), secured a BAFTA Rising Star nomination for David Jonsson, who plays Andy in one of the best horror movies of 2024. With a mostly imaginative plot, talented cast at the top of their game, and some fascinating and divisive call-backs to previous Alien films, I think fans new and old will get a kick out of it.
If you need more sci-fi horror recommendations, check out our guide on seven sci-fi horror movies on Hulu, Prime Video, and more that went live ahead of Halloween 2024. Hey, you can watch horror films all the year round!
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.