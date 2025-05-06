This animated sci-fi series is dripping in 80s nostalgia, has a near-perfect IMDb rating and is completely free to stream

Nostalgia is big business these days, especially if it’s centered around the cherished robo-toys and cartoons of our youth.

The latest property to join those resurrected franchises of yesteryear is Tubi’s RoboForce: The Animated Series from The Nacelle Company (The Toys/Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction, The Center Seat) and Seven Bucks Productions (Red One).

This new six-episode animated sci-fi series premiered April 10 exclusively on Tubi in the US, one of the best free streaming services, and takes its inspiration from the old Ideal Toy Company lineup of the 1980s. Led by the imposing Maxx Steele and his league of ultra-cool combat robots including Blazer, Coptor, Sentinel, Wrecker, and S.O.T.A., Ideal’s RoboForce and its roster of action figures were pitted against their nemesis Hun-Dred and his villainous robot empire.

Written by Gavin Hignight (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2012, Transformers: Cyberverse) and Tom Stern (Freaked), this RoboForce animated series is fun, flashy, and totally family-friendly.

RoboForce: The Animated Series | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Here’s the official synopsis: “In 2089 Detroit, RoboForce was rendered obsolete by the more advanced UA 101 bots and forced into the dregs of society, with no hope of being heroes. That is until a mysterious code virus infects the 101s, and no one besides RoboForce can stop them and save civilization.”

“I’m so excited for this series to be released on Tubi in April,” Seven Bucks’ president of production at Hiram Garcia said in a statement earlier this year. “We’re pleased to have another collaboration with Nacelle, resulting in a nostalgic yet fresh story about a group of funny, persevering robots with a second chance to achieve greatness and save the world. I was a fan of RoboForce as a child and look forward to captivating new and old fans alike while building upon the strong momentum of our animation division.”

RoboForce: The Animated Series is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who executive produces with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz for Seven Bucks, as well as Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman for Nacelle. Animation duties come from Cartoon Conrad (Teen Titans Go, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie).

