Freely’s next upgrade will bring 16 new free channels to the streaming service – here’s the full list

Freely is gearing up to bring 16 new channels from broadcasters ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5

In addition to the new channels, Everyone TV announced new integrations with VIDAA FAST channels with the Freely TV Guide

The new channels are expected to arrive later this year, but no official date has been announced

Since it launched in early 2024, the streaming service Freely has provided UK consumers with a hybrid variety of on-demand and live TV viewing, and now that we’re coming up to its one-year anniversary, what better way to celebrate than by welcoming new channels exclusive to the platform.

Today (April 16) Everyone TV, the company that runs Freely, announced a new collection of 16 new channels coming to the free streaming service which is supported by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5. Its new channels are set to arrive later this year, though a date is yet to be confirmed.

The new channels will group shows from ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 into one place for easy access. For example, the new channel The Chase will exclusively air content related to the popular game show, 4Reality will show popular reality shows such as Married At First Sight, and 4Life will be dedicated to showing food, travel, and animal programming.

With the new channels arriving this year that will take Freely’s grand total of live channels up to 55 in addition to its 70,000+ hours of on-demand titles. But it won’t stop there, as the service has promised that this number will continue to grow as the streaming platform evolves.

When the new channels are released, you’ll be able to view them on smart TV models that support Freely, including Amazon Fire TVs. As well as its roster of new channels, Everyone TV announced the integration of free ad-supported streaming channels from the VIDAA platform into Freely’s TV guide on Hisense and Toshiba TVs with Freely in the next month.

Although it’s still far behind the best streaming services, there’s no denying that Freely is a first-of-its-kind platform when it comes to offering TV and movie enthusiasts a place to access both live and on-demand titles – almost acting as a life support for the declining numbers of live TV viewers.

Full list of the new channels coming to Freely this year

ITV:

The Chase

Saturday Night Every Night



Channel 4:

4Reality

4Homes

4Life



Channel 5:

5 GPs Behind Closed Doors

5 Bargain Loving Brits

5 The Yorkshire Vet

5 History

5 Crime

Milkshake!

5 Police Interceptors

5 Cops

5 Trucking Hell

5 A&E

5 Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly