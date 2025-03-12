Channel 5's rebrand offers a 'significantly expanded range of content' for the streaming generation

News
By published

Channel 5's name change has been met with confusion

The new Channel 5 logo which reads &quot;Watch&quot; | &quot;Stream&quot;
(Image credit: 5)

Fewer people are watching live TV in an era of the best streaming services. With so much at our fingertips, it's no surprise people are choosing to watch "on demand," so Channel 5 has decided to streamline its content into one.

Combining Channel 5 and the streaming service My 5 to simply be known as "5". They have done this to create a clear brand, although this has confused some viewers, according to reports from The Independent.

Explaining the decision, Sarah Rose, President of 5, said, “This is the start of a new and exciting era for 5 as we bring together our linear and streaming services under one clear brand."

She added: "Everything our audience and our advertisers already love about Channel 5 will be central to this relaunch – but there will be much more besides, with a huge array of content from the Paramount family and beyond, new live channels, and a brand-new user experience for our streaming product.”

This move is very similar to that of rival Channel 4, which got rid of its All4 streaming service to be collectively known as "Channel 4" across linear and streaming channels. There's also a streaming service called Freely, which features the largest number of UK TV channels all under one roof, so it seems the move towards streaming is increasing in popularity.

What is Freely?

An Amazon Fire TV with the Freely and Fire TV logos on, in a cosy living room

(Image credit: Freely)

Freely was launched in 2024, and TechRadar's streaming editor, Amelia Schwanke, got a sneak peek of Freely, where she gave an excellent rundown of the service.

Essentially, it offers a way to stream both live and on-demand TV from UK broadcasters like BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 (now "5") without requiring a dish or aerial, making it an excellent way for people to watch a host of content without having to stream TV the old-school way.

It's looking like 5 will be bringing more content to Freely as a result of their recent rebrand as well.

You might also like

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
YouTube TV
YouTube TV might be planning a big Netflix update that puts the best streaming services first
a google TV
Google TV just lost some more of its free streaming channels, but it's not all bad news
Paramount Plus logo in front of promo images for movies and TV shows available on the platform
Paramount Plus: how to watch, price, free trial, movies, TV shows, and more
A remote with Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services running as buttons.
Best streaming service 2025: Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, and more compared
YouTube on a TV
Your YouTube TV app could get much easier to use with these 2 new features
YouTube on a TV
Paramount is leaving YouTube TV – but YouTube is cutting some bills as compensation
Latest in Streaming
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.
Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town
Devil May Cry&#039;s Dante has his back to the camera, holding onto a large sword
Netflix's official Devil May Cry trailer features music from my favorite alternative rock band and it's taken me on a serious nostalgia trip
Diego Luna looks questioningly at the back of someone&#039;s head as Cassian Andor in the show Andor
Disney+ is making Andor free to stream on YouTube, and now you have no excuse not to watch the best Star Wars show
Matt Murdock and Kirsten McDuffie standing in a court room in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 contains another Marvel reference to Spider-Man, but it's got nothing to do with Tom Holland's Peter Parker
Latest in News
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
Google Meet create custom backgrounds
More AI features are coming to Google Workspace
Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
'There's a reason why we do it': The Wheel of Time showrunner responds to fans who are still upset over the Prime Video show's plot alterations
More about streaming
The Discovery+ homepage

Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.

Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town
China

Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
See more latest
Most Popular
China
Chinese hackers targeting Juniper Networks routers, so patch now
GTA 5
GTA Online publisher Take-Two is gunning for a black market that’s basically heaven for cheaters
Bolt Zeus 2c26-032 PCIe card
This GPU vendor I've never heard of claims its card is 10x faster than an Nvidia RTX 5090 at real time path tracing
Google Meet create custom backgrounds
More AI features are coming to Google Workspace
A mockup of the possible Apple M3 Ultra logo
Performance isn't the only reason you should buy Apple's M3 Ultra Mac Studio - it's reportedly one of the most power-efficient processors too
The Discovery+ homepage
Discovery+ just got a big update to its streaming app that makes it more like Max – here are 5 great new features to try
Apple products all showing different versions of the Apple Photos app
Apple Photos could actually win you over in iOS 18.4 – here are 4 improvements that are coming
Google Chrome dark mode
Google updates Chrome extension rules to ban affiliate link injection without user action or benefit
JBL Charge 6
JBL's new Bluetooth speakers bring all the upgrades I most wanted to see, and they're coming soon
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Struggling with slow Google Messages photo transfers? Google says new update will make 'noticeable difference'