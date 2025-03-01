Everything new on Paramount Plus in March 2025
Tarantino, Coppola, and Lynch have my attention
Paramount Plus is the underdog out of all the best streaming services. It's great for classic movies and popular series including The Good Wife, Yellowstone, and its spin-off 1883, which make up some of the best Paramount Plus shows. With its March 2025 schedule arriving, its already extensive library of titles is about to get even better.
Of course, Paramount Plus will be bringing brand new TV titles this month (we're quite excited for its new true crime series Happy Face) as well as filling the gaps in the calendar with old favorites from the greatest filmmakers out there. Think Inglorious Basterds (2009), Mulholland Drive (2001), and Marie Antoinette (2006), a varied concoction of Hollywood's finest. Take it from me, this month your Paramount Plus watchlist is in store for a big revamp. At least I know mine is.
Everything new on Paramount Plus in March 2025
Arriving on March 1
A League of Their Own (movie)
Annihilation (movie)
Becoming Jane (movie)
Blue Crush (movie)
Boys on the Side (movie)
Cloud Atlas (movie)
Continue (movie)
Crawl (movie)
Dune (1984) (movie)
Edge of Tomorrow (movie)
Elizabethtown (movie)
Ex Machina (movie)
Face/Off (movie)
Failure to Launch (movie)
Foxcatcher (movie)
Foxfire (movie)
Frozen River (movie)
Good Will Hunting (movie)
Harlem Nights (movie)
Inglorious Basterds (movie)
Julie & Julia (movie)
Jungleland (movie)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (movie)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (movie)
Love, Rosie (movie)
Marie Antoinette (movie)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (movie)
Million Dollar Baby (movie)
Motherhood (movie)
Mulholland Drive (movie)
Only the Brave (movie)
Pan’s Labryrinth (movie)
Practical Magic (movie)
Pulp Fiction (movie)
Rat Race (movie)
Room (movie)
Run All Night (movie)
Searching For Bobby Fischer (movie)
Serpico (movie)
Shutter Island (movie)
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (movie)
Sleepy Hollow (movie)
Snake Eyes (movie)
Son of a Gun (movie)
Staying Alive (movie)
Sugar & Spice (movie)
The Abandon (movie)
The Fifth Estate (movie)
The Glorias (movie)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007) (movie)
The Hurt Locker (movie)
The Ides of March (movie)
The Kite Runner (movie)
The Lodge (movie)
The Machinist (movie)
The Manchurian Candidate (movie)
The Other Boleyn Girl (movie)
The Queens of Comedy (movie)
The Sum of All Fears (movie)
The Terminal (movie)
The Virgin Suicides (movie)
The Warriors (movie)
The Way Of The Dragon (movie)
The Weekend (movie)
The Women (movie)
There Will Be Blood (movie)
Trail of Justice (movie)
Up In The Air (movie)
Wayne’s World (movie)
Wayne’s World 2 (movie)
Witness (movie)
Strange Darling (movie)
Arriving on March 3
The House with a Clock in Its Walls (movie)
Rumours (movie)
Arriving on March 4
Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (TV show)
Arriving on March 5
The Amazing Race season 37 (TV show)
The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special (TV show)
The Surreal Life season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on March 8
Babylon (movie)
India Sweets and Spices (movie)
Arriving on March 10
Ringo & Friends at the Ryman (TV show)
Arriving on March 11
Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party (TV show)
Arriving on March 16
Bridge of Spies (movie)
Arriving on March 18
The Last Manhunt (movie)
Arriving on March 19
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on March 20
Happy Face (movie)
Arriving on March 21
The Hunting Party (movie)
Arriving on March 23
The Free World (movie)
Arriving on March 26
Mass (movie)
Basketball Wives season 11 (TV show)
Arriving on March 31
American Psycho (movie)
American Psycho II: All American Girl (movie)
