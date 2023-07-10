Best laptop docks for MacBook Air: make your awesome computer even better

Your new MacBook Air boasts a range of impressive features. However, Apple has adopted a minimalistic approach when it comes to ports. Be it the latest 13-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2022), 15-inch MacBook Air (M2, 2023), or an older model, you are limited to just two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Fortunately, numerous laptop docks available in the market can effectively increase the number of ports at your disposal.

A laptop dock is a helpful device that connects your laptop with external displays, storage devices, and other peripherals. Doing so transforms your laptop into a desktop computer, giving you the advantage of working with multiple displays, accessing more storage, and utilizing a more comprehensive range of peripherals.

If you use your laptop in a specific location, like a home or office, a laptop dock can significantly increase your productivity. It provides a more desktop-like experience, allowing you to connect multiple displays, use various peripherals, and even charge your laptop from a single central location.

Here are some of the benefits of using a laptop dock:

More productivity: A laptop dock is an excellent tool to enhance productivity. It lets you connect multiple displays, use various peripherals, and charge your laptop from one central location.

Desktop-like experience: With the help of a laptop dock, you can enhance your computing experience and enjoy a desktop-like setup. It enables you to connect several displays and simultaneously use a range of peripherals.

Portability: Some laptop docks, but not all, are designed to be portable, allowing for easy transportation while traveling.

Before purchasing a laptop dock, it's important to consider several factors, starting with your budget. These accessories are available at a range of prices, from under $50 to as much as $500, depending on the number of ports and overall features.

Aside from the price, ensuring that the dock you choose has the required ports is crucial. Your MacBook Air has two ports that can support charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB 4 (up to 40Gb/s), and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10Gb/s). To accommodate additional ports like VGA, HDMI, DVI, and Thunderbolt 2 output, you can opt for a laptop dock from the recommended options below.

When considering a laptop dock, it's important to consider portability. Choosing a lightweight option is recommended if you plan on carrying it frequently.

If you're in the market for a laptop dock for your MacBook Air, plenty of options are available to suit varying preferences and budgets. It's important to select a dock that provides the necessary ports you require while avoiding ones with excessive ports you won't use.

One final piece of advice: laptop docks go on sale often, so try and avoid buying one at its regular price.