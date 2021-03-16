Best laptop stand of 2021: Desks, trays and tables for your work laptop

Working from home has become such an active trend nowadays. It comes with a whole lot of advantages that many people appreciate, especially for certain members of the working population such as new moms. In order for your working ordeal to be easier and more convenient, you should invest in the best equipment to support your workload.

Your work notebook has all of the important stuff related to the job. It certainly tops your list of tools to prioritize. Closely coming in at number two is your laptop stand. Some people are happy with a bunch of books stacked up. While that might work for a day or two, it is definitely not good for you in the long run.

It is essential to take certain details into consideration when working with your computer at home. For one, its screen should be as close to eye level as possible to keep you in good posture. To help you out, we have tested several desks, trays, and tables for your work notebook at home.

Below are the best ones for you to check out.

(Image credit: obVus)

1. obVus Solutions Minder Laptop Tower Stand The best ergonomic lower laptop stand for back and neck pain Reasons to buy + Ergonomic + Adjustable height + Folds up for storage + Aluminum frame Reasons to avoid - Hard to collapse for some

Whether you are sitting or standing while at work, the Laptop Tower Stand from obVus Solutions is definitely one of your best friends.

It is designed ergonomically, so it helps you keep your posture in a healthy state even while at work. This further keeps the possibilities of back and neck pains at bay. There is no need to hunch over your workstation, so you do not end up compromising your health while achieving your career goals.

You can adjust the height of the tower stand from two inches to 21 inches to suit your maximum comfort. This brings your laptop to the perfect level for your view. The flexibility of the stand to be customized in its height as well as angle allows you, the laptop user, to be in the most comfortable position. You do not have to worry about the temporary and permanent negative effects of working on your computer all day through.

This setup is detachable and lightweight. You can easily transport it anywhere in your home workstation, so you can change your office view any time of the day. This is quite helpful to break the monotony of working straight for hours and refresh your mind. It is also quite easy to install.

The tower stand is sturdy with its aluminum build. It is designed to keep your equipment well-ventilated and avoid any issues of overheating, which affects functionality and effectiveness. Its convertible feature gives you the benefits of having a varied workstation set up without any additional expenses. It indirectly promotes a less sedentary and more healthy lifestyle as it allows you to work while shifting around and even standing up. It also comes in a very sleek design, so it easily fits in with your modern workstation at home or even in the office.

Some users, especially from the female population, report requiring additional physical power to make adjustments with the tower stand’s angle and height. This means that the whole setup cannot collapse easily, giving you the security that your laptop remains safe and well.

(Image credit: Monoprice)

2. Monoprice Workstream Your full-featured workstation Reasons to buy + Can be used while sitting or standing + Compact + Pen holder + Pull-out keyboard tray Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If your workstation already has a desk for your computer but you want to add a different routine to your daily work. The Monoprice Workstream comes with a myriad of features that focus on ensuring your comfort and, consequently, your optimum productivity.

You can adjust its height anywhere from 10.10 inches to 19.7 inches from its original height of 4.2 inches. This brings the surface to your eye level and gives you the flexibility to be either sitting down or standing up while working. All it takes is to lift it up lightly as it is equipped with a gas spring to assist your effort to move the surface up.

The desktop itself can handle up to 33 pounds. This makes it perfect for large computer displays or laptops. Its full desktop surface space comfortably accommodates your laptop and even up to two smaller monitors. If you have full PC equipment, this desktop gives you ample space for your computer monitor plus the keyboard and mouse.

It has quite a small footprint with dimensions at 16.1 X 30.0 X 1.5 inches, so it fits the usual desk sizes, and you get the height flexibility for your workstation in a jiffy. Whether you are using a simple table or even if you are in a narrow cubicle, you do not have to worry about fitting this desktop. Its accompanying keyboard tray has enough space for most keyboard and mouse pairs. The whole set-up is thin and lightweight. It looks very sleek, too, so it fits your modern workspace to a tee.

From this desktop’s manufacturer, you have the confidence for your purchase with its 1-year warranty for replacement and 30-day money-back guarantee. The packaging is hassle-free, and the price is totally worth it due to the item’s quality.

There might be a common challenge with convertible stands, which is the space on the desk underneath the stand. If you end up raising it up and down every now and then, you end up losing the said space. It is a very valuable area for storing documents, files, and other smaller office items. Some users report ending up with messier desks due to this. However, it is really up to you and how you organize things.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. AIZ Portable Desk A heavy-duty desk that focuses on portability Reasons to buy + Portable with wheels + Adjustable height + Easy assembly Reasons to avoid - Small desk size

Being portable is such a big thing in this modern world. The fact that you are able to move around while working is so liberating for many working individuals who have been hunching over their computers for ages. This is exactly what the AIZ Portable Desk aims to solve.

A flexible fixture, this table can serve you anywhere in your home or in the office, too. It is originally designed as a laptop desk with a surface size of 23.6 inches X 15.7 inches, which is ample for your portable computer.

Its height can be adjusted to suit your own height, so your computer screen can be at the ideal eye level for your comfort and well-being. Whether you are sitting on the standard chair or being lazy on the couch or sofa, you get to maintain proper posture while working on your laptop as it sits on this desk. It can be moved anywhere from 27.9 inches to 37 inches tall.

It is equipped with four wheels that allow easy and smooth movement through your floor or even on the carpet. It can even be used as a temporary, or even permanent, bedside table or overbed table for your breakfast in bed the morning after working late at night in the comforts of your home. It is truly a flexible fixture that can double for studying, serving, writing, and tasks other than the original office work.

It is fairly easy and quick to put together. It is made with thickened metal, which keeps it stable and sturdy. Its environmental MDF board component allows it to handle greater weight and maintain stability. It can even function as a computer cart when needed. Its slim and sleek design makes it perfect for areas with limited spaces.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Superjare Monitor Stand Riser Three units combined for multitasking Reasons to buy + Expands for extra storage space + Ergonomic + Ideal for multiple monitors + Inexpensive

While the main purpose is for elevating your computer screen while at work, the Superjare Monitor Stand Riser can also work for your TV, speakers, printers, or any other home appliances that need to be on a higher level than the original surface. This fixture is very helpful for keeping your home office organized to the tiniest detail.

This multi-functional stand allows you to keep your monitor at eye level, so you do not have to hunch over and have back problems later on. People who are working in front of their computer the whole day long almost always end up developing unhealthy posture.

With this stand, you have three different units with one middle piece and two sides that are adjustable. They can be moved to the angle or position that best suits you. Its length can range from 23.5 inches to 36 inches. It comes with holes for securing the three metal pieces together and avoiding separating them.

Its height can be adjusted as its inner board stands at 3.15 inches and the two sideboards at 3.94 inches. When placed on your standard-sized desk, this board will bring your monitor to the same level as your eyes. As a result, you get to sit up straight while working, eliminating the physical stress on your back, neck, and even shoulders.

It is made from P2 Particleboard, which is a material constructed duly following California’s Composite Wood Products Regulation. You basically end up happy with a piece of furniture minus any negative impacts on the environment.

It comes with thick boards at 0.7 inches thick. This gives your computer monitor or laptop a durable space to sit on. In fact, it can accommodate up to two computer monitors, which is a great advantage for those who need or prefer to work with multiple computers at the same time. It is very easy to set up. You have the whole stand riser ready in a matter of seconds.

If you place the stand by the wall, you end up with three separate storage spaces for your other office items such as a stapler, calculator, and other smaller stationary to declutter your space. You can also keep the mouse for safekeeping there when you are not working.

Its cream grey color and unique design make it such an interesting addition to your home office. Each part making up this stand comes with great quality, and you can see top workmanship in the lamination and lines.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Vivo Single Laptop Desk Mount Stand High-grade steel and aluminum mountable laptop tray Reasons to buy + Two different mounting option + Can swivel, tilt and rotate + Integrated cable management + Easy installation

If you need or want to keep your desk completely free of your computer, you can have it mounted on a clamped structure using the Vivo Single Laptop Desk Mount Stand. Although this type of stand was originally designed for industrial and laboratory use, you can have it in your office or home office, too.

This stand comes with a steel pole, a clamp, and a laptop tray. You can mount the pole on a desk or any sturdy structure, and from there, it can be adjusted to a height of up to 17 inches high. Adjusting the height will require an Allen wrench for the process to be easy. Drilling holes is not needed, so you do not have to worry about damaging your desk. You simply clamp the pole on the desk. Pads are also included to eliminate the risk of surface scratches.

The arm is fully adjustable. You can swing it around the pole, tilting at 15 degrees, 180 degrees, or 360 degrees to suit your convenience. You can even set the monitor on landscape or portrait mode.

Its laptop tray is quite spacious at 14 inches X 12 inches, so your laptop will surely fit no matter what size it is. It comes with holes that are arranged like that of Swiss cheese, so your laptop is well-ventilated. It is also packed with some cable clips for you to secure the wires to the pole.

It weighs 11.6 pounds, made of aluminum and steel, and comes in black color. Installation is a piece of cake. The hardware and tools needed for assembly are easily accessible. You even get to have two options for holding and mounting your equipment, be it a laptop or up to 27-inch monitor.

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Boyata Laptop Holder Keeps you organized as it frees up precious desk space Reasons to buy + Adjustable incline + Z-Shaped design + Hole for venting + Portable

When working at the office or in your home, it is such a comfort to be able to move around. This flexibility is easier to achieve with the help of a laptop holder like the Boyata Laptop Holder. In the same way as with other stands, you get the height you require for a comfortable time at work.

Its unique feature is the Z-shaped design that gives you extra positioning. It allows you to adjust the laptop holder to a height that makes typing or reading on your laptop comfortable while also sitting properly. You can adjust its incline at the angle most suitable for you. With your computer at an elevated level, you end up with some space for keeping your documents and other office items, too. It also has four anti-skid silicone pads on its base to keep your stand stable and stop it from sliding off. There are also protective hooks that secure the computer on the stand and keep it from falling down.

It is made from top-quality and sturdy aluminum, which is very effective in absorbing and discharging heat. The surface also has a hole, which helps in cooling your laptop down as it allows for a greater amount of air to flow in. It can stand on any type of table or flat surfaces. Because it is very easy and light to carry around at 1.35kg, you can use it for work anymore. You can even bring it to the kitchen or dining area and set it on the countertops, so you can still monitor the activities on your laptop.

Choosing the best laptop stand for your home office

When it comes to comparing your options for a laptop stand, there are a lot of considerations to bear in mind. It does not have to be pricey though. In fact, it has become quite easy to find a cheaper alternative with the wide selection available now.

One of the most important factors to include in your decision-making is the ability of the stand to raise your screen to a higher level to be more ergonomic. With how the modern office is set up, issues of pains in the different body parts involved in one’s posture are such a common thing. This is why it is a must as a criterion for an effective laptop stand to be able to hold up your laptop’s position to accommodate your eye level. The ideal set-up is for the top part of the monitor to be at your eye level.

Some laptop stands are at a fixed height. However, they are still better than working on your portable PC while it sits on your tabletop. It is still the best investment for you to get a stand that comes with adjustable height.

With the wide variety of models for laptop stands, you are given the freedom to consider other details such as how portable you want your stand to be. Some options are limited to the top of tables and desks only while others are mobile and can be carried anywhere else you intend to get some work done. There are lightweight ones for ease in carrying and collapsible ones for convenient storing. There are beautifully-designed ones if aesthetics is of great value to you in addition to ergonomics. There are sturdier options as well. Picking one over the other is totally up to you.