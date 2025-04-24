Teamgroup X2 MAX seamlessly merges speed, storage, and sleek portability

Gaming consoles benefit from fast game launches

Dual connectors ensure universal device support for effortless data sharing

At a time when large files, ultra-HD videos, and next-gen games demand ever-faster transfer speeds, traditional USB flash drives are beginning to feel sluggish.

That’s why SSD-type portable storage devices like TeamGroup’s latest X2 MAX are stepping in to bridge the gap between USB convenience and the kind of performance expected from top-tier SSDs.

The X2 MAX, available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, offers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 900MB/s, easily outpacing even the best external HDD options. That’s a notable achievement for a device that weighs just 12 grams.

No cables, no hassle – just plug-and-play

Built on USB 3.2 Gen2x1 technology, the X2 MAX delivers transfer rates approaching those of high-end portable SSDs.

Unlike many USB flash drives, the X2 MAX features both Type-C and Type-A connectors, offering broad compatibility across Windows PCs, Macs, and tablets.

TeamGroup says the device also supports modern gaming consoles, including PlayStation and Xbox systems, with 10Gbps high-speed transfer. This means it can host hundreds of gigabytes of game data and still launch titles quickly - a major step up from legacy USB drives.

Beyond speed and compatibility, the X2 MAX includes a five-year warranty and features a high-efficiency aluminum alloy shell to maintain stable performance under heavy load. It requires no cable and supports plug-and-play use across multiple platforms. With a slim length of just under 76mm, it easily fits in a pocket.

We’ve previously reviewed similar SSD-type portable storage such as the Adata Elite UE800 1TB and the SP 2TB USB flash drive. Other market alternatives include the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Dual Drive, Transcend 2TB External SSD, and the SSK 2TB SSD.