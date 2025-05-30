Silicon Motion SM2324 9mm chip powers external SSDs with up to 32TB and

It promises true USB4 speeds of 4,000MB/s

Built for filmmakers and backup warriors, this chip supports Apple Pro workflows

Silicon Motion has revealed a potentially transformative piece of storage tech at Computex 2025: the SM2324, a single-chip USB4 SSD controller aimed at powering external drives with up to 32TB of storage and read speeds of 4,000MB/s.

The company says the SM2324 combines native USB4 support with an integrated Power Delivery controller, meaning fewer parts, reduced costs for OEMs, and more compact SSD enclosures.

This could, in theory, usher in a new class of ultra-high-capacity portable drives -though affordability and availability are still big questions.

A compact controller built for scale and cross-platform use

Unlike multi-chip designs, it’s built to simplify production without compromising on performance, thanks to sequential write speeds that can reach 3,809MB/s -assuming cooling is adequate.

It also offers full support for 3D TLC and QLC NAND, as well as compatibility with Power Delivery 3.1, and is built using TSMC’s 12nm low-power node to keep power demands reasonable.

With support for up to 32TB and compatibility with Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Apple ProRes workflows on iPhones, the controller clearly targets a wide market -everyone from mobile filmmakers to enterprise backup users.

Whether it ends up in the drives competing for best portable hard drive or best SSD status depends not just on its specs, but on how it's implemented.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, there are caveats. While single-chip simplicity lowers BOM costs, there's no promise that 32TB USB4 SSDs based on the SM2324 will be priced for mainstream users.

NAND prices, thermal management requirements, and power delivery constraints could all push the final product into specialist territory.

So while it might eventually sit alongside the best external SSD options in performance, it may not do so in price.

This device comes with security features which include support for AES 128/256-bit encryption, hardware SHA-384, a TRNG, and full TCG Opal 2.0 compliance.

There’s even optional support for fingerprint-based authentication, though integration details are vague.

It also integrates Silicon Motion’s NANDXtend LDPC ECC engine, improving endurance and reliability for both TLC and QLC memory.

In terms of design, the chip is compact, just 9mm by 9mm, and includes an aluminum heat spreader, making it viable for slim external enclosures.

"At Silicon Motion, we're focused on delivering SSD controller solutions that lead in both performance and power efficiency," said Nelson Duann, Senior VP of Client & Automotive Storage Business at Silicon Motion.

"…the SM2324 redefines portable storage with a fully integrated single-chip USB4 solution. These technologies reflect our commitment to helping customers build faster, smaller, and more efficient SSDs for next-generation applications."