Addlink P30 USB 4.0 SSD can transfer 10GB in just 2.5 seconds

Built-in MagSafe support means hands-free iPhone ProRes recording at 4K 120Hz

Preformatted in exFAT for instant plug-and-play across phones, consoles, and laptops

Addlink has launched its latest entry into the high-speed storage market: the P30 USB 4.0 Super-Speed Magnetic SSD.

TechPowerUp reports this device supports the latest USB 4.0 standard, delivering sequential read speeds of up to 4000MB/s and write speeds of up to 3600MB/s.

Designed to rival the best portable SSDs, the P30 can transfer a 10GB file in just 2.5 seconds, putting it on par with Thunderbolt 4-class devices and far ahead of traditional external HDDs.

Perfect tool for fast data transfer

Addlink describes the P30 as, “the perfect tool for anyone who needs their data fast, accessible, and secure - wherever life takes them.”

One standout feature is its built-in MagSafe compatibility, allowing users to magnetically attach the SSD directly to an iPhone. This enables hands-free, high-resolution ProRes video capture at 4K 120Hz, ideal for content creators.

The P30 includes a USB Type-C port for broad platform compatibility, including support for gaming consoles, laptops, Android devices, and Linux systems. It comes preformatted in exFAT, enabling immediate use without the need for reformatting.

Weighing about 45 grams and measuring just 64 x 64 x 12 mm - roughly the size of a credit card - the P30 is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, all backed by a 3-year warranty.

It supports operating temperatures from 0°C to 70°C, though actual performance of this fast external SSD may vary depending on host device, interface, and usage conditions.

“The P30 USB 4.0 Super-Speed Magnetic SSD is expertly designed for mobile users, offering seamless support for Apple ProRes recording. With MagSafe compatibility, it effortlessly attaches to your iPhone, providing a convenient, hands-free storage solution,” said Addlink.