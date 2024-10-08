This is the fastest portable SSD right now — OWC launches a Thunderbolt 5 solid state drive that can exceed 6GB/s, 2x faster than the next quickest external SSD

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the release of its Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD, available for pre-order now.

This new SSD is designed to take full advantage of Thunderbolt 5, offering speeds that exceed 6000MB/s, which the company claims will make it up to twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 drives.

The Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is built to work with a variety of devices, including PCs, Macs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. It supports Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 3 and 4, and USB4. The SSD is also built for durability, featuring water-resistant, dust-resistant, and crushproof protection, which makes it suitable for users in need of reliable external storage in harsh conditions.

Available in 2 and 4TB capacities

In addition to its durability, the Envoy Ultra SSD features a fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum design, allowing it to operate silently while remaining cool. The drive is bus-powered, meaning no additional power supply is required, and it includes a built-in Thunderbolt cable for easy connectivity.

"Intel's innovative Thunderbolt 5 technology sets a new standard for performance and simple connectivity, and OWC’s Envoy Ultra SSD is a perfect example of how this technology can be harnessed to meet the needs of today’s most demanding users,” said Larry O’Connor, OWC’s Founder and CEO. “OWC continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering a solution that not only leverages the full potential of Thunderbolt 5 but also opens up new possibilities for professionals and creatives alike."

Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Client Connectivity Division, Jason Ziller, added: "Intel is excited to see OWC utilize Thunderbolt 5 technology with their new Envoy Ultra SSD, pushing the limits of data transfer speed and versatility. This product exemplifies how Thunderbolt 5 technology can empower users to tackle even the most demanding tasks with ease and efficiency."

The OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD will be available in two capacities: 2TB for $399.99 and 4TB for $599.99. Pre-orders are now open, with shipments expected to begin in late October.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors