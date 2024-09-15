Thunderbolt 5 docking stations went mainstream at IFA but where are the laptops that support them? Promises of 80 Gbps of bandwidth and 8K resolutions are not enough to convince notebook makers

Thunderbolt 5 (TB5), Intel's latest leap in high-speed connectivity, is set to improve how we handle data transfer, display output, and device charging.

With up to 80 Gbps of bandwidth - and a boost option up to 120 Gbps - it effectively doubles the speed of Thunderbolt 4. This extra power is perfect for handling dual 8K displays, transferring large video files, and running real-time applications like gaming and virtual reality.

A standout feature of Thunderbolt 5 is its ability to deliver 240W of power, which means faster charging for laptops and enough juice to power even more demanding devices through a single cable. Plus, it's backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and 4, so integrating it into your current setup should be straightforward. The extra bandwidth and power are also future-proofed for technologies like 16K displays and more powerful external GPUs.

Where are the laptops?

At IFA 2024, UGREEN unveiled its new Revodok Thunderbolt 5 docking station, one of the first devices to make use of the technology.

It comes equipped with three Thunderbolt 5 ports that offer up to 80 Gbps of data transfer and can boost up to 120 Gbps when needed. It’s versatile too, supporting a single 8K display for Windows users and triple-display setups for Mac. With 13 ports, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI, it’s built to cater to users with a serious need for connectivity.

The Revodok docking station really shows off what Thunderbolt 5 can do in terms of data transfer, display output, and power delivery. It’s a handy solution for professionals managing loads of data and running multiple displays and devices. We previously reviewed the UGREEN Revodok Max 208 8-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 docking station, and you can read our four star review here.

However, while it, like other TB5 docking stations (e.g. J5 Create) offers a glimpse into the future, laptops with built-in Thunderbolt 5 ports are still on the horizon. For users to get the full benefit of Thunderbolt 5, we’ll need to see more widespread adoption from laptop makers. It will happen, but when is the big as yet unanswered question.

Aside from the docking station, UGREEN also revealed a number of other products at IFA, like the Nexode Power Bank, a 20,000mAh charger capable of delivering up to 145W, and the NASync series, a new line of network-attached storage for personal and business use. It also showcased its Uno Series chargers and power banks.