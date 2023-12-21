Phison to showcase high-speed innovations at CES 2024 – including a Gen 5 SSD that’s faster than anything else on the market

As CES 2024 prepares to kick off on Tuesday, January 9, Taiwanese electronics company Phison has unveiled its plans for the largest trade show in the consumer electronics industry.

The company will be using the event to take the wraps off its PS5026-E26 Max14um platform for top-tier PCIe Gen5 SSDs. Phison first showcased this technology back in August 2023 and powered by the PS5026-E26 controller with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and I/O+ technology, plus Micron's B58R 3D TLC NAND devices, it was able to deliver up to 14.7 GB/s sequential reads and 12 GB/s sequential writes.

Phison will also be showing off its PS2251-21 (U21) single-chip platform for USB4 drives, boasting impressive speeds and cost efficiency.

Superfast innovations

Phison says, “During the 2024 International CES event in Phison demo suite, you will see our next generation products and stay in the loop for all the upcoming trends in flash storage for the next year.”

Its list of products on display includes:

Phison PS5031-E31T: Low-Power PCIe 5.0 controller with a 4-channel DRAMless design offering up to 10.8GB/s performance and 8TB maximum capacity.

Phison PS5026-E26 Max14um: For increased capacity and accelerated performance, the PCIe 5.0 E26 controller with I/O+ Technology is the most powerful device in its class, with 14.7GB/s sustained sequential read performance and over 1000MB/s in all PCMark 10 and 3DMark Storage Tests - A World's First!

Phison PS5027-E27T: The next generation in low-power, high-performance PCIe Gen4 SSD in a 2230 form factor optimized to reduce game load times in portable gaming devices like Steam Deck, Ally, and Legion Go.

Phison PS2251-21 (U21): The world's first USB4 single-chip solution suited for small portable devices in conventional and unconventional form factors with up to 4GB/s performance in the palm of your hand.