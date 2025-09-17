Logitech has unveiled the Astro A20 X gaming headset

This multiplatform gaming headset is light and boasts impressive battery life

Its design is almost identical to the existing Logitech G522, though

Logitech has just unveiled the Astro A20 X gaming headset, a new model in its multi-platform Astro family.

A successor to the Astro A20, the A20 X is designed to deliver premium sound with 40mm PRO-G Audio Drivers and the same high-resolution 48kHz microphone found on the high-end Astro A50 X.

Coming in at just 10.2oz / 290g, it's an impressively lightweight headset and offers a high level of comfort thanks to its plush memory foam ear cups.

It also boasts eight customizable lighting zones, adjustable via the compatible Logitech G Hub PC software. When it comes to battery life, you're getting around 40 hours with the RGB on and a whopping 90 hours with it off - more than enough for most gamers.

Spot the difference

Image 1 of 2 The "new" Astro A20 X (Image credit: Logitech) The existing Logitech G522 (Image credit: Logitech)

As great as all this sounds, I'm still disappointed by the Astro A20 X. Physically, it looks almost identical to the existing Logitech G522 Lightspeed - a recent headset that came with very similar technology under the hood.

Despite a few red cosmetic elements, the Astro A20 X has very little in common with the design of other Astro products, which tend to have a more angular look. The headset doesn't even seem to have the Astro logo on it, which makes me question why it's even being marketed with that name in the first place.

The headset does come bundled with a unique Playsync base, differentiating it from the G522, and a new button that lets you seamlessly swap between two platforms, but I'm not sure that justifies the use of the Astro brand, and it's a shame to see it lose some of its identity as a result.

The Astro A20 X hits shelves in October in black or white. It comes in at $179.99, which is a little bit higher than the $159.99 asking price of the G522 - pretty fair given the addition of the base.

The UK price is TBC at the time of writing, though I expect it to cost about £20 more than the £139.99 G522.