There may be a huge catch to buying physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games

News
By published

But it's more complicated than you think

Nintendo Switch 2 game cards
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games may be a combination of Switch 1 cartridges and a download code
  • This comes from a Nintendo UK support representative
  • Nothing on this front has been outright confirmed by Nintendo yet

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may have a bit of a nasty catch as the physical versions could potentially just be original Switch cartridges with a download code attached.

Reportedly, a Nintendo UK representative had sent out an email stating that: "Yes, we can confirm that the upgrades will be download codes." The response was shared to X / Twitter by the 'Does it play?' account (via Eurogamer).

Another popular X / Twitter user, Wario64, chimed in with their take, pointing out that customer support reps aren't always the pinnacle of accuracy. Wario64 adds that there is no indication on Nintendo Switch 2 Edition boxes that a download is required at all.

But that's not the full story

In any case, there seems to be some mixed messaging going on. Physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition boxes state: "This Nintendo Switch 2 Edition comprises the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack."

'Comprises' is the keyword there, implying that the upgrade might come on the cartridge itself as opposed to a separate code, which doesn't quite line up with what the above Nintendo UK rep had implied.

Nintendo's support website provides more details, describing Switch 2's cartridges as 'Game-Key cards': "Game-key cards are different from regular game cards, because they don’t contain the full game data," it reads. "Instead, the game-key card is your 'key' to downloading the full game to your system via the internet."

It adds that an internet connection will be required when launching the game for the first time, but can be played offline any time after that on your console. It does remain to be seen, though, if Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games specifically will follow this logic.

In any case, you can read our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on - as well as our Mario Kart World impressions - to see if the console is right for you. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US have been delayed amidst tariff uncertainty.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
A Nintendo Switch 2 console on a Zelda background

5 things we still don’t know about the Nintendo Switch 2 – and one big question for the US
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background

NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #666)
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW

The iPhone 17 Pro may not have the drastic redesign previously tipped

See more latest
Most Popular
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Pro may not have the drastic redesign previously tipped
Abstract image of cyber security in action.
Massive Europcar data breach affects around 200,000 customers
art of a human hand with artificial intelligence via laptop
Businesses are getting more confident about AI
JMGO N1S 4K projector
This 4K portable laser projector goes twice as bright, twice as big as LG's equivalent, for the same price
Christopher Smith giving a thumbs up with a car on fire in the background in Peacemaker season 2
Peacemaker season 2 release date finally confirmed as new footage of popular HBO TV show revealed in Max sizzle reel trailer
Campfire Audio Axion earphones
One of the most elite audiophile earbuds makers has a smart new USB-C Hi-Res pair for a much more realistic price
Flag of the People&#039;s Republic of China overlaid with a technological network of wires and circuits.
China has spent billions of dollars building far too many data centers for AI and compute - could it lead to a huge market crash?
Apple iPhone 16 Review
Leaked dummy unit image shows how thin the iPhone 17 Air may look against the iPhone 17 Pro
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #400)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, April 7 (game #1169)