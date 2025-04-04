The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't even out yet, but I already want to get my hands on this 1TB Micro SD Express card from Lexar

Lexar has unveiled the world's first 1TB Micro SD Express card

It is available right now and looks like it would be perfect for Nintendo Switch 2

512GB and 256GB options are also available

Storage giant Lexar has unveiled the world's first 1TB Micro SD Express card and it looks like it could be a must-have accessory for Nintendo Switch 2.

Just in case you missed the memo, Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be compatible with Micro SD Express cards format rather than regular Micro SD cards.

This means that, while all of the best SD cards Switch will not work with the Nintendo Switch 2, the upcoming console will feature dramatically faster expandable storage. This will help allow for significantly more ambitious games and massively improved loading times on the platform.

As it's quite a new format, having launched just a few months ago, there aren't that many options on the market right now. Still, this newly released model from Lexar pushes the envelope when it comes to storage capacity and handheld gaming performance.

Designed with the Nintendo Switch 2 in mind, the Lexar Play Pro Micro SD Express Card is capable of blisteringly fast read speeds of up to 900MB/s and write speeds of up to 600MB/s.

Like other Micro SD Express cards, it's also backwards compatible with UHS-I and USH-II devices (like the original Nintendo Switch), though will operate at significantly lower speeds.

It's available in three capacities, 256GB, 512GB, and the showstopping 1TB. These cost $49.99, $99.99, and $199.99 respectively.

The 1TB model is definitely my pick up the bunch and while almost $200 seems like quite a lot to spend on any storage device, it's a reasonable step up from the $80-100 price range of existing 512GB models from Lexar and other major manufacturers.

You should also bear in mind that 1TB is an awful lot of storage and should see you through much of the Nintendo Switch 2's life if current information on game file sizes is anything to go by. We know from early eShop listings that first-party games like Mario Kart World come in at just under 25GB. Even a massive game like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition can fit on a 64GB game cartridge.

All three models are covered by Lexar's limited lifetime warranty, which means you're covered if quality problems arise during use. Even in regions where the limited lifetime warranty does not apply, you're still covered for 10 whole years which is excellent.

The best part? It's available right now via Amazon, so you can pick one up right alongside your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order and have all of your storage needs met for years to come on day one.