Adata Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express memory card needs a special reader for full performance

1,600MB/s speeds push this SD card beyond UHS and Express 7.0

ECC error correction and durability features protect data in harsh conditions

Adata has introduced the world’s first SD 8.0 Express memory card, alongside a high-speed USB flash drive and a tool-free M.2 SSD enclosure, targeting mobile professionals and content creators who demand top-tier portable performance.

The Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express memory card features a PCIe Gen3 x2 interface and adopts the NVMe protocol. It offers 512GB of storage and delivers read speeds of up to 1,600MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,200MB/s.

Those numbers aren’t just high for an SD card - they put it in direct competition with many of the best portable SSDs on the market. It also easily outpaces high-performance microSD cards.

Designed for 4K, RAW, multitasking

Adata says the card doubles the speed of the SD Express 7.0 standard and leaves UHS-I and UHS-II cards far behind.

The Premier Extreme SD 8.0 Express card is designed for durability, offering resistance to shock, water, static, and extreme temperatures. It also features LDPC ECC error correction to safeguard data integrity.

With support for the U3 and V30 video speed classes and a 512GB capacity, the card is aimed at creators who need speed and reliability in a compact form - particularly for 4K video, RAW photography, and mobile editing workflows.

One key limitation is that the SD 8.0 Express format requires a compatible reader to unlock its full performance. Standard SD card readers won’t support its maximum throughput.

In addition to the SD card, Adata also unveiled the UE720, a USB 3.2 Gen2 flash drive delivering read and write speeds of 550MB/s and 450MB/s, respectively. It is available in capacities up to 256GB and features a compact, mobile-friendly design.

Rounding out the trio is the EC680 M.2 SSD enclosure, which offers tool-free installation and transfer rates of up to 1,050MB/s via a Type-C interface. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and modern gaming consoles.

