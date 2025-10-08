Here's a pretty interesting Prime Day deal if you're interested in exploring one particular avenue of the Xbox ecosystem. It's a bundle that packs in a Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller, an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and one month's worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It's all available for $108.27 (was $149.97) at Amazon right now.

One perk of this bundle is that you don't need an Xbox Series X or Series S console to make the most of it. You can access Xbox Cloud Gaming via the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, so just plug that into your TV, redeem the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and you're good to go.

Of course, once that month of Ultimate runs out, you'll need to re-up your subscription. In which case, you may want to beat the service's price hikes with these Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals.

Today's best Xbox deal

Xbox Wireless Controller + Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 Month): was $149.97 now $108.27 at Amazon This is a real value-busting deal that nets you a couple of bits of tech in the Velocity Green Xbox Wireless Controller and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, in addition to a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can, of course, use the Fire TV Stick for other things, too, such as streaming shows and movies in addition to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Naturally, this is a Prime exclusive deal that you won't find at other retailers, and it also doesn't appear to be in stock at Amazon UK.

Let's break this deal down. Firstly, the official Xbox Wireless Controller is perhaps unsurprisingly one of the best Xbox controllers around. And I'm a big fan of this Velocity Green color variation.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max has come a long way. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming for quick and easy access to Xbox Game Pass, which you can enjoy via your Ultimate subscription time. All you'll need to tie it all together is a smart TV. Better yet, this Amazon device supports HDR10+ for vivid picture quality, as well as 4K streaming. Though you'll definitely need a solid internet connection to get the most out of that.

