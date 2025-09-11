Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1 is now available, adding hideout upgrades, a level cap increase to 100, and now

Claws of Awaji 's new Bo staff will also be added to the base game for free

A new Project called Sanctuary also rewards gear themed after Ezio

Ubisoft has released the patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1, detailing all-new features ahead of the launch of the game's Claws of Awaji expansion.

Title Update 1.1.1 is available today on all platforms, and it's a hefty one, coming in at 42GB on PC, 17GB on Steam, 24GB on Mac, 33GB on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and 12.94GB on PS5.

The patch arrives just in time for Claws of Awaji, which releases on September 16 and will add new story content that will find Naoe and Yasuke on a new island region dominated by the Sanzoku Ippa as they track the legendary Fujibayashi Tsuyu.

One of the main features of this expansion was to add a new story quest that would unlock a new Bo staff weapon for Naoe. However, Ubisoft has confirmed that this quest and weapon will now be added to the base game for free.

"Originally developed exclusively for the Claws of Awaji expansion, we thought this weapon was way too cool not to share with everyone... for FREE! You get a Bo! And you! And you at the back! Everyone gets a Bo, coming September 16th," Ubisoft said.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Alongside the level cap being raised to 100 and enhanced gear quality, new hideout upgrades have also been added. Now, each unique building includes two additional upgrade levels, bringing a total of 20 new enhancements, alongside three new Hideout levels.

In addition, after upgrading the Nando to level two, players will now gain the ability to meditate and skip time forward to the next 6 o'clock, and upgrading the study to level 4 now allows Scouts to reveal both Viewpoints and Safehouses.

A new Project called Sanctuary is also available in the Animus HUB, which will reward players with a collection of goodies, including gear based on Assassin's Creed 2's main character Ezio Auditore, an Eagle Head kusarigama, a rooftop cat pet, and a Charm of Firenze trinket.

You can check out the full patch notes here, which include a long list of bug fixes and confirmation that cutscenes on PC are no longer limited to 30 frames per second.