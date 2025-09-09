Grand Theft Auto 6 will seemingly feature parodies of websites and mobile apps like Uber and WhatsApp

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 shared several domain names that were registered by Take-Two Interactive in May

Some domains include What-up.app, which could be WhatsApp, and Rydeme.app could be Uber or Lyft

A new leak suggests Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature parodies of real-life websites and mobile apps like Uber and WhatsApp.

According to Rockstar Games insider Tez2 on the GTA Forums, several domain names have been registered by Take-Two Interactive that will seemingly be used in the upcoming GTA game (via GamesRadar).

"I came across some domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two's nameservers that seem to be VI-related," Tez2 explained. "These domains could be in-game sites that R* may redirect to VI's page later on, like what we've seen with IV and V. Or some could be completely unrelated instead."

The domains are exactly what you'd expect to find in a GTA game. They're named: what-up.app, rydeme.app, buckme.app, leonidagov.org, brianandbradley.com, hookers-galore.com, wipeoutcornskin.com, myboyhasacreepycorndog.com.

What-up.app, which has already been known from previous leaks, is likely to be a parody of WhatsApp, rydeme.app could be Uber or Lyft, and buckme.app could be Patreon and Only Fans combined, one commenter suggested.

None of these websites can be accessed at the moment, but according to a historical WhoIs lookup, as spotted by PC Gamer, they could have been tied to nameservers like ns03.vandalay-industries.net and dns2.p05.nsone.net, which are also tied to existing sites like Rockstar's own.

It also looks like the domain names got moved to new nameservers after fans spotted them and are now linked to nameservers of a software company called Mark Monitor.

Previous GTA games have also featured parody websites, so it wouldn't be unusual for the leak to have some validity.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game won't be coming to PC at launch.