As a WFH veteran, I've uncovered the best home office deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - and everything here is under $50.

• Shop all Amazon Prime Big Deal Day sales

I've found deals on office chairs and desks, laptop docks and USB drives, portable monitors for second-screen productivity boosts, as well as organizers and cable management solutions. And nothing on this page is going to break the bank.

Use the jump links to see what I've discovered in October's early Black Friday sales - and for more savings across technology, visit our hub for the latest Prime Day deals.

• Home office deals under $10

• Home office deals under $25

• Home office deals under $50

Prime Day home office deals under $10

Save 29% ($2) Inchor 5-slot cord organizer: was $7 now $5 at Amazon If you're looking for a smart way to tidy up your workspace, this is a simple but clever little product. It lets you stow cables so they're easy to access but don't clutter up the area. Read more ▼

Save 14% ($1) MDOZQ monitor memo board 2-pack: was $7 now $6 at Amazon I think this is a great idea - these memo boards stick to either side of your computer monitor, letting you plaster them with sticky notes without taking up valuable desk space. Read more ▼

Save 14% ($1) Post-it Super Sticky Notes 6-pack: was $7 now $6 at Amazon A home office essential - at least in my office - these 3x3in Post-it notes boast double the stickiness of your usual sticky notes. This is a 6-pack with 70 sheets per pad. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($2) Amazon Basics printer paper: was $10 now $8 at Amazon Another one of those home office essentials that I always seem to forget to buy until I need it - this stack of 8.5 x 11in printer paper from Amazon is ideal for general use document printing. Read more ▼

Prime Day home office deals under $25

Save 23% ($5) Vtopmart 25-piece drawer organizer: was $22 now $17 at Amazon This is a simple way to bring order to your desk drawers in the home office - it's a 25-piece set in a variety of sizes, well-suited for pens, paper clips, and other stationery. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($7) Honeywell Home Office Desk Lamp: was $35 now $28 at Amazon This is a sleek desk lamp from Honeywell with LED lights, which means you won't need to keep replacing bulbs. There are 4 brightness modes. But what I really like are the built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for charging your phone. Read more ▼

Save 38% ($15) Logitech Brio 101 webcam: was $40 now $25 at Amazon The Logitech Brio 101 is a full HD webcam with a built-in microphone that's simple to hook up to your computer. Ideally, for business users (or anyone concerned about privacy) it also includes a physical shutter. Read more ▼

Save 38% ($6) Ugreen Revodok 5-in-1 docking station: was $16 now $10 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest laptop docking stations from a brand we've reviewed loads of times. The Ugreen Revodok has five ports - a 100W USB-C power delivery port, one 5Gbps USB-A data port, two 480Mbps USB-A ports, and a HDMI port. Read more ▼

Save 30% ($6) Anker 313 Wireless Charger stand: was $20 now $14 at Amazon I already own two of these wireless charging stands and have no issues with them - the design is simple and clean, letting you prop up your phone to watch videos while charging. Read more ▼

Save 46% ($17) Simple Trending 2-tier monitor riser with storage: was $37 now $20 at Amazon I spotted this unit during the last Prime Day and thought it was such a cool design so I'm glad this one's on sale again. It's a mesh metal monitor riser stand that comes with a drawer, shelf, and two pen pots flanking each side. Read more ▼

Save 18% ($3) Litwaro Under Desk Cable Management Tray: was $17 now $14 at Amazon A cable management solution is a must-have for the home office, and I really like this one. It's cheap, spacious enough for leads and power bricks, and best of all, clamps to the underside of the desk without needing to be glued on or drilled in. Read more ▼

Prime Day home office deals under $50

Save 20% ($12) Bigasuo 15.6in portable monitor: was $60 now $48 at Amazon One of the cheapest portable monitors I've seen in Amazon's October Prime Day sales, this display measures 15.6in, has a 1080p resolution, dual speakers, USB-C and mini HDMI ports, and a built-in kickstand. I remember this one sold out fast during the last Prime Day. Read more ▼

SSK 512GB external desktop SSD: was $40 now $34 at Amazon This external 512GB desktop SSD from SSK is one of the cheapest external SSDs I can find with the highest capacity for the price (although if you tip over the $50 limit, you'll find a good few more, including a 1TB model for $57). Not the fastest, but it is cheap. Read more ▼

Save 14% ($7) SSK 500GB portable SSD: was $50 now $43 at Amazon You won't find many higher-capacity portable SSDs under $50, but this is one of them from SSK, who we've reviewed pretty well considering it's a budget make. Also available in 250GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions. Read more ▼

Save 10% ($4) BestOffice office chair: was $40 now $36 at Amazon One of the cheapest office chairs I've seen ever. Alright, it's not the most stylish or feature-rich desk seat, but it's at a low price and does at least have adjustment mechanisms and a contoured backrest for improved ergonomics. Read more ▼

Save 17% ($10) CubiCubi L Shaped Desk: was $60 now $50 at Amazon While I generally champion standing desks, this is just too good a deal for anyone looking for a traditional office desk. It's a simple design with shelves. Better still, L-shaped desks tends to be priced pretty high, so this is a serious bargain. Read more ▼

Save 29% ($20) Sweetcrispy L-shaped desk: was $70 now $50 at Amazon Another great deal for an L-shaped desk from budget brand Sweetcrispy. Unlike the one above, there are no storage shelves, but the surface area is broader. There's room for a desktop tower underneath and comes in a range of colors. Read more ▼

Save 30% ($13) Bonsaii 6-sheet paper shredder: was $43 now $30 at Amazon This 6-sheet paper shredder is ideal if you're handling sensitive data in your home office - it will cut through paper, plastic credit cards, and won't jam up when a rogue paper clip or staple goes in either. Read more ▼

Save 26% ($14) Anker 8-in-1 docking station: was $54 now $40 at Amazon A good solution if you're running out of ports (or just want to make them easier to access). this dock from Anker has a USB-C power delivery port for drawing power from the connected device, alongside two USB-A data ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader. Read more ▼