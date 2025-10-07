The best Prime Day home office deals under $50 - I'm a home office expert and these are the professional gadgets I'd buy with my own money
Spruce up your workspace with office chairs, desks, SSDs, portable monitors, and more without breaking the bank
As a WFH veteran, I've uncovered the best home office deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - and everything here is under $50.
I've found deals on office chairs and desks, laptop docks and USB drives, portable monitors for second-screen productivity boosts, as well as organizers and cable management solutions. And nothing on this page is going to break the bank.
Prime Day home office deals under $10
If you're looking for a smart way to tidy up your workspace, this is a simple but clever little product. It lets you stow cables so they're easy to access but don't clutter up the area.
I think this is a great idea - these memo boards stick to either side of your computer monitor, letting you plaster them with sticky notes without taking up valuable desk space.
A home office essential - at least in my office - these 3x3in Post-it notes boast double the stickiness of your usual sticky notes. This is a 6-pack with 70 sheets per pad.
In my experience, you can't really go wrong with a Bic pen - I have so many littering my stationery pot. These are the Clic Stic model in black, with 24 pens in the pack.
Another one of those home office essentials that I always seem to forget to buy until I need it - this stack of 8.5 x 11in printer paper from Amazon is ideal for general use document printing.
Prime Day home office deals under $25
This is a simple way to bring order to your desk drawers in the home office - it's a 25-piece set in a variety of sizes, well-suited for pens, paper clips, and other stationery.
This is a sleek desk lamp from Honeywell with LED lights, which means you won't need to keep replacing bulbs. There are 4 brightness modes. But what I really like are the built-in USB-A and USB-C ports for charging your phone.
I thought this was a great price for a 5-pack of 128GB USB pen drives. We've reviewed a number of PNY storage devices and they're pretty good at the budget end.
Not a massive discount, but a cheap and flexible USB drive here that offers 256Gb storage space but - more interestingly - has both USB-A and USB-C connections.
The Logitech Brio 101 is a full HD webcam with a built-in microphone that's simple to hook up to your computer. Ideally, for business users (or anyone concerned about privacy) it also includes a physical shutter.
This is one of the cheapest laptop docking stations from a brand we've reviewed loads of times. The Ugreen Revodok has five ports - a 100W USB-C power delivery port, one 5Gbps USB-A data port, two 480Mbps USB-A ports, and a HDMI port.
I already own two of these wireless charging stands and have no issues with them - the design is simple and clean, letting you prop up your phone to watch videos while charging.
I spotted this unit during the last Prime Day and thought it was such a cool design so I'm glad this one's on sale again. It's a mesh metal monitor riser stand that comes with a drawer, shelf, and two pen pots flanking each side.
A cable management solution is a must-have for the home office, and I really like this one. It's cheap, spacious enough for leads and power bricks, and best of all, clamps to the underside of the desk without needing to be glued on or drilled in.
A classic keyboard and mouse combo from the ever-reliable Logitech. It's plug-and-play thanks to the wireless receiver, and the keyboard is full-sized with a num-pad for those that need numeric input.
Prime Day home office deals under $50
This compact HP printer is an all-in-one all-rounder with print, copy, scan, and fax capabilities. Not the fastest speeds in the world (7.5ppm in mono, 5.5 ppm in color) but suitable for everyday print runs. And it includes 3 months' free instant ink.
I find audio quality of Jabra headsets to be impeccable, so this is a great deal for those on a lot of video calls and meetings. It's a dual-ear wired headset with in-line controls. The near-identical Jabra Evolve 20, which switches leatherette earcups for foam ones, is also on sale - was $45 now $36 at Amazon.
One of the cheapest portable monitors I've seen in Amazon's October Prime Day sales, this display measures 15.6in, has a 1080p resolution, dual speakers, USB-C and mini HDMI ports, and a built-in kickstand. I remember this one sold out fast during the last Prime Day.
This external 512GB desktop SSD from SSK is one of the cheapest external SSDs I can find with the highest capacity for the price (although if you tip over the $50 limit, you'll find a good few more, including a 1TB model for $57). Not the fastest, but it is cheap.
You won't find many higher-capacity portable SSDs under $50, but this is one of them from SSK, who we've reviewed pretty well considering it's a budget make. Also available in 250GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB versions.
One of the cheapest office chairs I've seen ever. Alright, it's not the most stylish or feature-rich desk seat, but it's at a low price and does at least have adjustment mechanisms and a contoured backrest for improved ergonomics.
While I generally champion standing desks, this is just too good a deal for anyone looking for a traditional office desk. It's a simple design with shelves. Better still, L-shaped desks tends to be priced pretty high, so this is a serious bargain.
Another great deal for an L-shaped desk from budget brand Sweetcrispy. Unlike the one above, there are no storage shelves, but the surface area is broader. There's room for a desktop tower underneath and comes in a range of colors.
If you own a standing desk, this is a must-buy - it addresses my biggest problem with height-adjustable desks: cable management. Clever design that requires no drilling or gluing, too.
This 6-sheet paper shredder is ideal if you're handling sensitive data in your home office - it will cut through paper, plastic credit cards, and won't jam up when a rogue paper clip or staple goes in either.
A good solution if you're running out of ports (or just want to make them easier to access). this dock from Anker has a USB-C power delivery port for drawing power from the connected device, alongside two USB-A data ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader.
One of the cheapest air purifiers you can get for the home office, this quiet unit uses a H13 HEPA filter and covers rooms up to 215 square-foot.
