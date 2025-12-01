I found some incredible Cyber Monday Walmart deals for business professionals - from office chairs and desks to printers and laptops. You'll need to be fast, though, with the sale ending at midnight tonight.

I've spent the sales season tracking down the best Cyber Monday home office deals I can find - and I have to say, Walmart is offering some exceptional prices if you're looking to upgrade your home office set-up without spending out.

Below, you'll find some of the best there is on the retailer's site. I test office chairs, desks, business laptops, and as a self-confessed notebook addict, I've made a point of exploring all the specs so you have a good idea what sort of performance you can expect and whether the features are right for your home office.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals on stationery & organizers

Save 29% Sunee 30-pack colored manilla folders: was $14 now $10 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This deal caught my eye not just for the rainbow array of colors or the cheap price in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, but because this pack has a massive 30 manilla folders.

Save 73% Vusign magnetic dry erase whiteboard: was $60 now $16 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I love this deal especially the big discount. Every home office should have a dry-wipe whiteboard. I use mine all the time. The board measures a wide 36 by 24in (other sizes are also available), and it includes four pens.

Save 33% Marbrasse mesh monitor stand with drawers: was $33 now $22 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I love my monitor riser, but this one is even better than the one on my desk, since it includes two drawers for storing stationery and other essential items. And I really love the smart mesh metal design.

Save 17% Poprun 2026 Planner: was $23 now $19 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ If you plan ahead, this is the deal for you - we may not be in 2026 yet, but you can get organized with this pro-looking planner. This one includes space for hourly, weekly, and monthly planning.

Save 20% &And Per Se A5 bullet dotted notebook: was $10 now $8 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I was drawn to this A5 dotted notebook because it's similar to some of the premium names on the market at a fraction of the price. It's available in a wide range of colors, includes an elastic closer and pen loop, and bundles in stickers for better organization.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals on office chairs

Save 51% BestOffice ergonomic office chair: was $74 now $36 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ I test office chairs for a living and this is just about the cheapest one I've seen for Cyber Monday. It may not be rich with features, but it has fixed lumbar support and height adjustments.

Save $67 Sihoo M18 mesh ergonomic office chair: was $200 now $133 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ My team and I have tested a number of Sihoo office chairs, and they always perform well. The M18 is at the budget end, but expect great comfort levels, plenty of adjustability, including an adjustable lumbar support and armrests. Suitable for big and tall body types, too, with a 300lb weight limit.

Save $80 Coolhut ergonomic office chair: was $180 now $100 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ There are two features I really like about this ergonomic chair from Coollhut. First, the adjustable lumbar support is separated from the backrest. Second, the weight limit is a high 500lbs, so suitable for a wide range of body types and users.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals on standing desks

Save $145 Casacomoda 48in electric standing desk with shelf, drawers and power strip: was $250 now $105 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This standing desk addresses one of my biggest issues: storage (or lack of it). This one has three fabric drawers running under the desk, so they won't impact height adjustability, and offering a place to stash your stationery. One top is a monitor riser that frees up desk space and a power strip for connecting your devices.

Save $96 Chitooma 48in electric standing desk with keyboard tray: was $196 now $100 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ Like the standing desk above, this one has a feature I always like to see on any desk I test: a keyboard tray. Keyboards take up valuable desk space, so I'm pleased to see this one has one. I don't see many standing desks with them at this price.

Save $86 Homall 55in electric standing desk with monitor riser: was $210 now $124 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ At 55in, this is a broad standing desk for those who really want to get down to business. But you have even more space here for your devices and stationery, as there's also a monitor riser with space for two displays. Excellent price for what you get with this one.

Cyber Monday Walmart deals on printers

Save 11% Epson Workforce WF-2950 wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer: was $79 now $70 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ This is my recommendation is you want a cheap home office printer in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Epson's Workforce line were specifically designed for small business use. It can print, scan, copy, and fax, has double-sided printing, an automatic document feeder, and a touchscreen display for managing print-outs.

Save 15% Canon Pixma TR4722 wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer: was $75 now $64 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ If you're buying a really cheap printer for the home or home office, this is a good choice. The Pixma TR4722 is a 4-in-1 inkjet that can print, scan, copy, and fax. But it comes with some top features for a home office like the automatic document feeder and double-sided printing.

Save 17% HP Deskjet 2852e wireless all-in-one color inkjet printer: was $59 now $49 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ One of the cheapest printers I've seen in the sales so far - and I've been tracking them since before Black Friday. This is a 3-in-1 inkjet that can print, scan, and copy. Print speeds suggest it's best for home use or casual printing. But at this price, you can't really go wrong. z

Cyber Monday Walmart deals on laptops