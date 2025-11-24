This high-end standing desk made my home office a place I love - and it's on sale this Black Friday

I'll admit that a lot of the cut-and-paste, boring desks around today definitely have their place - but with lots of us spending so much time in our home offices, this Black Friday, it's worth splashing out on something that will last, and won't look like everyone else's.

Our top deal on this list is the Ark EL Executive Standing Desk - which is $999.99, down from $1299.99.

I'm currently reviewing the company's L-Shaped standing desk, and (spoiler alert) it'll score very highly. It's completely transformed the way I work and the room it sits in.

That being said, it's not even the best looking desk on the list (again, in my opinion) - but feel free to check out our Black Friday standing desk deal hub to compare.

As someone who hates the soulless, minimalist, bland trend of modern homes, I like a bit of character - so my favorite desks on this list are the Ark ES executive standing desk, and the Ark EL Executive Standing Desk.

Black Friday isn't until until November 28, but savings are showing up already - and some of the desks on the site are already low on stock - so there is no harm in looking early.

We also have a more general Black Friday home office deals hub if you're just looking to browse.

Our top Eureka desk deal

Save $300 Eureka Ark EL Executive Standing Desk: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is my top choice - I think it's unique looking in a lovely way but also very functional and sturdy. It's really hard to find a standing desk that doesn't look mass-produced or standard issue - but this one is different. It has an oak laminate finish, so it's durable and scratch resistant - and comes with three full desk drawers to keep your space clean.

Today's other Eureka standing desk deals

Save $80 Eureka L-Shaped standing desk : was $559.99 now $479.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is the desk I'm currently reviewing - and the cheapest on the list - but nothing about this desk feels cheap. The material (in my case, the light rubberwood) looks fantastic, and the standing desk function has changed my afternoons. To give you an idea of the space you get, I've put 26 books and two plants on the upper monitor stand - and it doesn't feel remotely strained or unstable.

Save $200 Eureka Opal Executive Office Desk: was $1,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ Anther really unique looking desk, the Opal Executive Office Desk is definitely a statement piece, although it does feel a little like something you'd see as a fancy hairdresser's reception. The legs open up with built in storage compartment, and you can even customize this with height-adjustable versions available. If you need something to fit a smaller room, this probably isn't the best choice - but in the right room this would be fantastic.

Save $300 Eureka Ark Pro L-Shaped Standing Desk: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is another really sleek looking design. The super sturdy build is paired with two huge draws to keep away the clutter. My one note with this desk is that the standing desk mechanism is black while the rest of the desk is walnut - but thar's me being picky. It has a dual motor system, with height adjustable between 29.5" and 48" - and the three stage legs promise extra stability.

Save $120 Eureka Ark SD Standing Desk: was $969.99 now $849.99 at Eureka Ergonomic Read more Read less ▼ This is another desk that's priced on the more modest side and it has a very distinct design - although it's not my style. It again has lots of storage space in the form of desk drawers, which really help if you're making full use of the standing desk function. It only has three programmable standing desk settings, where a lot will have five - but it comes with obstacle detection.

More deals to consider