Jump to:

This high-end standing desk made my home office a place I love - and it's on sale this Black Friday

Deals
By published

These beautiful, timeless standing desks from Eureka are on sale for Black Friday

eureka ergonomic black friday sales banner
(Image credit: Future / Eureka)
Jump to:

I'll admit that a lot of the cut-and-paste, boring desks around today definitely have their place - but with lots of us spending so much time in our home offices, this Black Friday, it's worth splashing out on something that will last, and won't look like everyone else's.

Our top deal on this list is the Ark EL Executive Standing Desk - which is $999.99, down from $1299.99.

We also have a more general Black Friday home office deals hub if you're just looking to browse.

Our top Eureka desk deal

Eureka Ark EL Executive Standing Desk
Save $300
Eureka Ark EL Executive Standing Desk: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Eureka Ergonomic
Read moreRead less

This is my top choice - I think it's unique looking in a lovely way but also very functional and sturdy. It's really hard to find a standing desk that doesn't look mass-produced or standard issue - but this one is different. It has an oak laminate finish, so it's durable and scratch resistant - and comes with three full desk drawers to keep your space clean.

View Deal

Today's other Eureka standing desk deals

Eureka L-Shaped standing desk
Save $80
Eureka L-Shaped standing desk : was $559.99 now $479.99 at Eureka Ergonomic
Read moreRead less

This is the desk I'm currently reviewing - and the cheapest on the list - but nothing about this desk feels cheap. The material (in my case, the light rubberwood) looks fantastic, and the standing desk function has changed my afternoons. To give you an idea of the space you get, I've put 26 books and two plants on the upper monitor stand - and it doesn't feel remotely strained or unstable.

View Deal
Eureka Opal Executive Office Desk
Save $200
Eureka Opal Executive Office Desk: was $1,999.99 now $1,799.99 at Eureka Ergonomic
Read moreRead less

Anther really unique looking desk, the Opal Executive Office Desk is definitely a statement piece, although it does feel a little like something you'd see as a fancy hairdresser's reception. The legs open up with built in storage compartment, and you can even customize this with height-adjustable versions available. If you need something to fit a smaller room, this probably isn't the best choice - but in the right room this would be fantastic.

View Deal
Eureka Ark Pro L-Shaped Standing Desk
Save $300
Eureka Ark Pro L-Shaped Standing Desk: was $2,199.99 now $1,899.99 at Eureka Ergonomic
Read moreRead less

This is another really sleek looking design. The super sturdy build is paired with two huge draws to keep away the clutter. My one note with this desk is that the standing desk mechanism is black while the rest of the desk is walnut - but thar's me being picky. It has a dual motor system, with height adjustable between 29.5" and 48" - and the three stage legs promise extra stability.

View Deal
Eureka Ark SD Standing Desk
Save $120
Eureka Ark SD Standing Desk: was $969.99 now $849.99 at Eureka Ergonomic
Read moreRead less

This is another desk that's priced on the more modest side and it has a very distinct design - although it's not my style. It again has lots of storage space in the form of desk drawers, which really help if you're making full use of the standing desk function. It only has three programmable standing desk settings, where a lot will have five - but it comes with obstacle detection.

View Deal

More deals to consider

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top