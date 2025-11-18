We love bargain hunting on Black Friday — and the FlexiSpot home office sale doesn't disappoint

This Black Friday, FlexiSpot is producing some fantastic deals. This year, they're really delivering on standing desks and office chairs - with huge discounts all round. In fact, this isn't the first round up we've done this sale season - but if there are deals to be had, we want to make sure you know where to find them.

Our experts have spent plenty of time testing and reviewing all manner of Flexipot products, and they usually come really highly rated.

Luckily, our two favorite products are on sale today, along with a few different variations. Those are the Flexispot E7 for a sleek and sturdy standing desk, and the FlexiSpot C7 for a comfortable and affordable desk chair.

If you want a more basic browse, then we have a Black Friday standing desk deal hub, and a Black Friday office chair hub too.

Black Friday isn't until until November 28, but savings are showing up already - and, Flexispot vows to refund price drops - so there is no harm in looking early.

Our top standing desk deal

Today's other E7 standing desk deals

Save 44% Flexispot E7 Standing Desk : was $499.99 now $279.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. Read more Read less ▼ This FlexiSpot desk is one of the classic, quality desks that the company is known for, with great build quality, stability, features, and a fantastic price. <p>Now, this price is for the cheapest desktop - but you can customize it with different materials to your taste. Now, this price is for the cheapest desktop - but you can customize it with different materials to your taste.

Save 22% FlexiSpot 4-Leg standing desk E7 Plus Max: was $899.99 now $699.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. Read more Read less ▼ This is an enhanced version of the E7 Plus. This one has four motors, four legs, and four crossbeams for ultimate stability. It has a massive 660lbs capacity so if you have a few heavy computers or monitors and want a desk to keep stable, this could be it.

Today's top C7 Office Chair deals

Save 53% FlexiSpot C7 : was $599.99 now $279.99 at FlexiSpot Inc. Read more Read less ▼ This is another highly rated Flexispot product - getting a 4.5 from us (here). It has fantastic lower-back support and is highly adjustable, but it'll usually cost a pretty penny - thankful the Black Friday sale cuts that in half.

Today's other C7 Office Chair deals