We love bargain hunting on Black Friday — and the FlexiSpot home office sale doesn't disappoint
We love a standing desk, and at these prices - you will too!
This Black Friday, FlexiSpot is producing some fantastic deals. This year, they're really delivering on standing desks and office chairs - with huge discounts all round. In fact, this isn't the first round up we've done this sale season - but if there are deals to be had, we want to make sure you know where to find them.
Our experts have spent plenty of time testing and reviewing all manner of Flexipot products, and they usually come really highly rated.
Luckily, our two favorite products are on sale today, along with a few different variations. Those are the Flexispot E7 for a sleek and sturdy standing desk, and the FlexiSpot C7 for a comfortable and affordable desk chair.
Black Friday isn't until until November 28, but savings are showing up already - and, Flexispot vows to refund price drops - so there is no harm in looking early.
Our top standing desk deal
This is a desk we love (you can read our full review here). It got 5 stars - a rating it thoroughly earnt. This was our top spot for performance, can hold up to 355lb loads, and comes with a 15 year warranty, just to prove how confident they are.
Today's other E7 standing desk deals
This FlexiSpot desk is one of the classic, quality desks that the company is known for, with great build quality, stability, features, and a fantastic price.<p>Now, this price is for the cheapest desktop - but you can customize it with different materials to your taste.
This is an enhanced version of the E7 Plus. This one has four motors, four legs, and four crossbeams for ultimate stability. It has a massive 660lbs capacity so if you have a few heavy computers or monitors and want a desk to keep stable, this could be it.
Today's top C7 Office Chair deals
This is another highly rated Flexispot product - getting a 4.5 from us (here). It has fantastic lower-back support and is highly adjustable, but it'll usually cost a pretty penny - thankful the Black Friday sale cuts that in half.
Today's other C7 Office Chair deals
This is another classic FlexiSpot chair. It's got tons of ergonomic support, is customizable and adjustable, and comes really highly rated. It comes with the usual breathable fabric that is typical for a FlexiSpot chair - and it's 40% off!<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fergonomic-office-chair-c7-max.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £339.99 <strong>now £299.99
This is the final evolution of the C7 - and it comes with a huge amount ergonomic support, and even 'air lumbar support' which allows you to inflate or deflate the back rest with a dial.<p>If you spend your days in an office chair and want to protect your back while keeping your comfort - this is one to look at.
