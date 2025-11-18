Jump to:

We love bargain hunting on Black Friday — and the FlexiSpot home office sale doesn't disappoint

We love a standing desk, and at these prices - you will too!

This Black Friday, FlexiSpot is producing some fantastic deals. This year, they're really delivering on standing desks and office chairs - with huge discounts all round. In fact, this isn't the first round up we've done this sale season - but if there are deals to be had, we want to make sure you know where to find them.

Our experts have spent plenty of time testing and reviewing all manner of Flexipot products, and they usually come really highly rated.

Our top standing desk deal

FlexiSpot 4-Leg standing desk E7 Plus
Save 38%
FlexiSpot 4-Leg standing desk E7 Plus: was $799.99 now $499.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This is a desk we love (you can read our full review here). It got 5 stars - a rating it thoroughly earnt. This was our top spot for performance, can hold up to 355lb loads, and comes with a 15 year warranty, just to prove how confident they are.

Today's other E7 standing desk deals

Flexispot E7 Standing Desk
Save 44%
Flexispot E7 Standing Desk : was $499.99 now $279.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This FlexiSpot desk is one of the classic, quality desks that the company is known for, with great build quality, stability, features, and a fantastic price.

<p>Now, this price is for the cheapest desktop - but you can customize it with different materials to your taste.
FlexiSpot 4-Leg standing desk E7 Plus Max
Save 22%
FlexiSpot 4-Leg standing desk E7 Plus Max: was $899.99 now $699.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This is an enhanced version of the E7 Plus. This one has four motors, four legs, and four crossbeams for ultimate stability. It has a massive 660lbs capacity so if you have a few heavy computers or monitors and want a desk to keep stable, this could be it.

Today's top C7 Office Chair deals

FlexiSpot C7
Save 53%
FlexiSpot C7 : was $599.99 now $279.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This is another highly rated Flexispot product - getting a 4.5 from us (here). It has fantastic lower-back support and is highly adjustable, but it'll usually cost a pretty penny - thankful the Black Friday sale cuts that in half.

Today's other C7 Office Chair deals

FlexiSpot C7 Max
Save 39%
FlexiSpot C7 Max: was $699.99 now $429.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This is another classic FlexiSpot chair. It's got tons of ergonomic support, is customizable and adjustable, and comes really highly rated. It comes with the usual breathable fabric that is typical for a FlexiSpot chair - and it's 40% off!

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fflexispot.co.uk%2Fergonomic-office-chair-c7-max.html&sref" target="_blank"><strong>UK Sale Price: was £339.99 <strong>now £299.99
FlexiSpot C7 Morhper
Save 30%
FlexiSpot C7 Morhper: was $899.99 now $629.99 at FlexiSpot Inc.
This is the final evolution of the C7 - and it comes with a huge amount ergonomic support, and even 'air lumbar support' which allows you to inflate or deflate the back rest with a dial.

<p>If you spend your days in an office chair and want to protect your back while keeping your comfort - this is one to look at.
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

