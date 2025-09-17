I've hand-picked my favorite discount standing desk and office chair deals for the perfect home office set-up
It's a great time to give your home office a Fall makeover, with some big savings in the Fall sales. I've selected some excellent discount standing desks and office chair deals from some of my favorite office furniture makers - from premium picks from Herman Miller to comfortable budget options from FlexiSpot and Boulies.
That includes the FlexiSpot E7 (was $580, now $370), a great standing desk for just about every workspace, and the incredibly stylish Herman Miller Eames Aluminum Group Chair (was $2345, now $1948).
My team and I have reviewed the best standing desks and the best office chairs, and I've picked out a range of options with big discounts for every budget. So, as a home office expert, these are the top 5 standing desks and top 5 office chairs I'd buy in this year's Fall sales.
- Shop all FlexiSpot office furniture deals with up to $300 off
- Shop all Herman Miller office furniture deals with 20% off
Standing desk deals
This is my top-rated standing desk for most people - this dual-motor model is well-priced, stable, and very quiet in operation. In our review, we found it especially ideal for home offices and flexible workspaces. Height range is 22.8 to 48.4in.
I've listed the price for the frame + chipboard tabletop here, but other options are available.
An update on the original E7, this standing desk is an elegant option for the office or home office. After testing out the E7 Pro, our review hailed it as the perfect blend of style with functionality. Height range is 25 to 50.6in.
I've selected the price is for the frame + chipboard tabletop, but other options are available.
The Jarvis from Herman Miller remains one of the best you can get, and I rate this as a top pick for office executives. After our review, we found this premium standing desk to be "a high-quality offering with great features, high lifting capacity, and a wide range of sizing options." Height range is 25.5 to 51in.
This is a similar model to the rectangular Jarvis Bamboo with a subtle difference - the table top is contoured for a comfortable fit that lets you nestle into your work. Height range is 25.5 to 51in.
This is an intriguing standing desk - and I'd love to get my hands on it, since it boasts a cleverly concealed embedded power strip with four AC outlets and two USB ports. Height range is 27 to 46in.
A version without the power strip is also on sale for $2200 (was $2750).
Office chair deals
This is my top-ranked office chair for long hours and all-day comfort at a very reasonable price. The Sihoo Doro C300 stood out in our review for providing all-day comfort, a high-class design, and fantastic lumbar support. Tick the coupon box to get the $40 discount.
This remains my top choice for anyone who wants an ergonomic office chair without breaking the bank - so it's especially attractive at this price. In our review, we found this an affordable, luxury model that's perfect for those who need all-day comfort. Comes with either a foam or mesh seat.
I'm writing this round-up from this very chair - and I've continued to be impressed with this all-rounder. It's comfortable, well-designed, and after my review, I've ranked it as my top choice for work, rest, and play at a great price. Use code AS90 to get the $90 discount.
The OC3 office chair from FlexiSpot might be one of the cheapest office chair deals I've seen recently that's worth a look. Part of the 'Essential' range, it's available in either black or grey with a foam or mesh seat.
This is a professionally-styled high-back executive office chair that comes in a range of colors to suit your workspace. A mid-back 'Management' version is also available.
I've chosen the Mode model price here, which is cheapest, but other colors and materials are available at various discounted prices.
More standing desk and office chair deals to consider
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
