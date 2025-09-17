It's a great time to give your home office a Fall makeover, with some big savings in the Fall sales. I've selected some excellent discount standing desks and office chair deals from some of my favorite office furniture makers - from premium picks from Herman Miller to comfortable budget options from FlexiSpot and Boulies.

That includes the FlexiSpot E7 (was $580, now $370), a great standing desk for just about every workspace, and the incredibly stylish Herman Miller Eames Aluminum Group Chair (was $2345, now $1948).

My team and I have reviewed the best standing desks and the best office chairs, and I've picked out a range of options with big discounts for every budget. So, as a home office expert, these are the top 5 standing desks and top 5 office chairs I'd buy in this year's Fall sales.

Standing desk deals

Save 36% ($210) FlexiSpot E7: was $580 now $370 at FlexiSpot Inc. This is my top-rated standing desk for most people - this dual-motor model is well-priced, stable, and very quiet in operation. In our review, we found it especially ideal for home offices and flexible workspaces. Height range is 22.8 to 48.4in. I've listed the price for the frame + chipboard tabletop here, but other options are available. Read more ▼

Save 29% ($200) FlexiSpot E7 Pro: was $680 now $480 at FlexiSpot Inc. An update on the original E7, this standing desk is an elegant option for the office or home office. After testing out the E7 Pro, our review hailed it as the perfect blend of style with functionality. Height range is 25 to 50.6in. I've selected the price is for the frame + chipboard tabletop, but other options are available. Read more ▼

Save 25% ($281) Herman Miller Jarvis Bamboo: was $1,125 now $844 at Herman Miller The Jarvis from Herman Miller remains one of the best you can get, and I rate this as a top pick for office executives. After our review, we found this premium standing desk to be "a high-quality offering with great features, high lifting capacity, and a wide range of sizing options." Height range is 25.5 to 51in. Read more ▼

Save 25% ($261) Herman Miller Jarvis Contoured: was $1,045 now $784 at Herman Miller This is a similar model to the rectangular Jarvis Bamboo with a subtle difference - the table top is contoured for a comfortable fit that lets you nestle into your work. Height range is 25.5 to 51in. Read more ▼

Office chair deals

Save 12% ($40) SIhoo Doro C300: was $330 now $290 at Amazon This is my top-ranked office chair for long hours and all-day comfort at a very reasonable price. The Sihoo Doro C300 stood out in our review for providing all-day comfort, a high-class design, and fantastic lumbar support. Tick the coupon box to get the $40 discount. Read more ▼

Save 50% ($300) FlexiSpot C7: was $600 now $300 at FlexiSpot Inc. This remains my top choice for anyone who wants an ergonomic office chair without breaking the bank - so it's especially attractive at this price. In our review, we found this an affordable, luxury model that's perfect for those who need all-day comfort. Comes with either a foam or mesh seat. Read more ▼

Save 30% ($90) Boulies EP200: was $300 now $210 at boulies.com I'm writing this round-up from this very chair - and I've continued to be impressed with this all-rounder. It's comfortable, well-designed, and after my review, I've ranked it as my top choice for work, rest, and play at a great price. Use code AS90 to get the $90 discount. Read more ▼

Save 36% ($100) FlexiSpot OC3: was $280 now $180 at FlexiSpot Inc. The OC3 office chair from FlexiSpot might be one of the cheapest office chair deals I've seen recently that's worth a look. Part of the 'Essential' range, it's available in either black or grey with a foam or mesh seat. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($487) Herman Miller Eames Aluminum Group Chair: was $2,435 now $1,948 at Herman Miller This is a professionally-styled high-back executive office chair that comes in a range of colors to suit your workspace. A mid-back 'Management' version is also available. I've chosen the Mode model price here, which is cheapest, but other colors and materials are available at various discounted prices. Read more ▼