Norton has cut antivirus prices this Black Friday by up to 80% - Great discounts for mobile, family, and small business protection available now

Norton has cut antivirus prices this Black Friday by up to 80%

Norton Black Friday antivirus deals

Norton Black Friday Antivirus Deals
Norton is one of the best antivirus software providers around - and with good reason.

Norton antivirus frequently scores very high in our own testing and in the testing performed by third-party labs, and right now you can pick up Norton antivirus with a limited-time Black Friday discount.

US Norton antivirus deals

Norton Antivirus Plus - 1 Device, 1 Year
Best for budget
Save 67%
Norton Antivirus Plus - 1 Device, 1 Year: was $60 now $20 at dpbolvw.net
This plan is best for the basics. Grab Norton's antivirus alongside AI-powered Scam Detection, a password manager, and a 2GB cloud backup for just $1.66/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Standard - 3 Devices, 1 Year
Multi-device protection
Save 74%
Norton 360 Standard - 3 Devices, 1 Year: was $94.50 now $25 at tkqlhce.com
Need to cover a few more devices? Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-Powered Scam Detection, password manager, 2GB cloud backup, Secure VPN, and Dark Web Monitoring for up to 3 devices at just $2.08/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Deluxe - 5 Devices, 1 Year
Best for families
Save 75%
Norton 360 Deluxe - 5 Devices, 1 Year: was $120 now $30 at dpbolvw.net
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for $2.50/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Select - 10 Devices, 1 Year
ID Protection
Save 63%
Norton 360 Select - 10 Devices, 1 Year: was $190 now $70 at dpbolvw.net
Cover 10 devices with antivirus, AI-powered scam protection Pro, 250GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, privacy monitor, alongside Norton's suite of Lifelock identity theft protections for $5.83/mth.

View Deal
Norton Mobile Security - 1 Device, 1 Year
Best for mobile
Save 50%
Norton Mobile Security - 1 Device, 1 Year: was $30 now $15 at tkqlhce.com
Protect your iOS or Android mobile with Norton antivirus and enjoy AI-powered scam protection, a private browser, and Wi-Fi security alerts for $1.25/mth.

US Norton SMB antivirus deals

Norton Small Business Standard - 5 Devices, 1 Year
Save 50%
Norton Small Business Standard - 5 Devices, 1 Year: was $180 now $90 at kqzyfj.com
Protect 5 employees with antivirus, private browser for remote working, encrypted vault storage, automatic software updater & PC optimizer, dark web monitoring, and 250GB cloud backup for just $7.50/mth.

View Deal
Norton Small Business Standard - 10 Devices, 1 Year
Save 52%
Norton Small Business Standard - 10 Devices, 1 Year: was $250 now $120 at kqzyfj.com
Protect 10 employees with antivirus, private browser for remote working, encrypted vault storage, automatic software updater & PC optimizer, dark web monitoring, and 250GB cloud backup for just $10/mth.

View Deal
Norton Small Business Premium- 5 Devices, 1 Year
Best Deal
Save 50%
Norton Small Business Premium- 5 Devices, 1 Year: was $300 now $150 at kqzyfj.com
Protect 5 employees with everything in the Small Business plan, plus business transaction monitoring, social media monitoring, 24/7 tech support, business VPN, 500GB of cloud storage, and a driver updater for just $12.5/mth.

View Deal
Norton Small Business Premium - 10 Devices, 1 Year
Save 50%
Norton Small Business Premium - 10 Devices, 1 Year: was $400 now $200 at kqzyfj.com
Protect 10 employees with everything in the Small Business plan, plus business transaction monitoring, social media monitoring, 24/7 tech support, business VPN, 500GB of cloud storage, and a driver updater for just $16.66/mth.

UK Norton antivirus deals

Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 1 Year
Best for Budget
Save 20%
Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 1 Year: was £25 now £20 at anrdoezrs.net
Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-powered scam detection, password manager, 10GB cloud backup, and a secure VPN, for 1 device at just £1.66/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Deluxe - 5 Devices, 1 Year
Best for families
Save 17%
Norton 360 Deluxe - 5 Devices, 1 Year: was £30 now £25 at dpbolvw.net
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for £2.08/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Advanced - 10 Devices, 1 Year
Best for protection
Save 14%
Norton 360 Advanced - 10 Devices, 1 Year: was £35 now £30 at kqzyfj.com
Cover 10 devices with antivirus, AI-powered scam protection Pro, 250GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, privacy monitor, alongside identity restoration support, credit reporting and financial & social media monitoring for just £2.50/mth.

AUS Norton antivirus deals

Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 1 Year
Best for budget
Save 43%
Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 1 Year: was AU$105 now AU$60 at dpbolvw.net
Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-powered scam detection, password manager, 10GB cloud backup, and a secure VPN, for 1 device at just A$5/mth

View Deal
Norton 360 Deluxe - 3 Devices, 1 Year
Multi-device protection
Save 53%
Norton 360 Deluxe - 3 Devices, 1 Year: was AU$150 now AU$70 at tkqlhce.com
Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices for just A$5.83/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Premium - 5 Devices, 1 Year
Best for families
Save 56%
Norton 360 Premium - 5 Devices, 1 Year: was AU$195 now AU$85 at kqzyfj.com
Get Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 100GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for only A$7.08/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 2 Years
2-year plan
Save 38%
Norton 360 Standard - 1 Device, 2 Years: was AU$210 now AU$130 at dpbolvw.net
Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices with this two-year plan for just A$5.41/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Deluxe - 3 Devices, 2 Years
2-year plan
Save 40%
Norton 360 Deluxe - 3 Devices, 2 Years: was AU$300 now AU$180 at tkqlhce.com
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices for two-years at just A$7.50/mth.

View Deal
Norton 360 Premium - 5 Devices, 2 Years
2-year plan
Save 41%
Norton 360 Premium - 5 Devices, 2 Years: was AU$390 now AU$230 at kqzyfj.com
Get Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 100GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices in this two-year plan for just A$9.58/mth.

View Deal
Best antivirus software header
The best antivirus for all budgets

➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security

