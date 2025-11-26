Norton has cut antivirus prices this Black Friday by up to 80% - Great discounts for mobile, family, and small business protection available now
Take a look at these Norton Black Friday antivirus deals before they disappear
Norton is one of the best antivirus software providers around - and with good reason.
Norton antivirus frequently scores very high in our own testing and in the testing performed by third-party labs, and right now you can pick up Norton antivirus with a limited-time Black Friday discount.
Below, I have rounded up the best discounts from Norton for your region, ranging from single device protection, to family plans, mobile friendly antivirus, and even some great value plans on business antivirus.
Use the links below to jump to the best deals in your region:
- US Norton Antivirus Deals
- US Norton Business Antivirus Deals
- UK Norton Antivirus Deals
- AUS Norton Antivirus Deals
US Norton antivirus deals
Read moreRead less▼
This plan is best for the basics. Grab Norton's antivirus alongside AI-powered Scam Detection, a password manager, and a 2GB cloud backup for just $1.66/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Need to cover a few more devices? Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-Powered Scam Detection, password manager, 2GB cloud backup, Secure VPN, and Dark Web Monitoring for up to 3 devices at just $2.08/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for $2.50/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Cover 10 devices with antivirus, AI-powered scam protection Pro, 250GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, privacy monitor, alongside Norton's suite of Lifelock identity theft protections for $5.83/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Protect your iOS or Android mobile with Norton antivirus and enjoy AI-powered scam protection, a private browser, and Wi-Fi security alerts for $1.25/mth.
US Norton SMB antivirus deals
Read moreRead less▼
Protect 5 employees with antivirus, private browser for remote working, encrypted vault storage, automatic software updater & PC optimizer, dark web monitoring, and 250GB cloud backup for just $7.50/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Protect 10 employees with antivirus, private browser for remote working, encrypted vault storage, automatic software updater & PC optimizer, dark web monitoring, and 250GB cloud backup for just $10/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Protect 5 employees with everything in the Small Business plan, plus business transaction monitoring, social media monitoring, 24/7 tech support, business VPN, 500GB of cloud storage, and a driver updater for just $12.5/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Protect 10 employees with everything in the Small Business plan, plus business transaction monitoring, social media monitoring, 24/7 tech support, business VPN, 500GB of cloud storage, and a driver updater for just $16.66/mth.
UK Norton antivirus deals
Read moreRead less▼
Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-powered scam detection, password manager, 10GB cloud backup, and a secure VPN, for 1 device at just £1.66/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for £2.08/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Cover 10 devices with antivirus, AI-powered scam protection Pro, 250GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, parental controls, privacy monitor, alongside identity restoration support, credit reporting and financial & social media monitoring for just £2.50/mth.
AUS Norton antivirus deals
Read moreRead less▼
Norton 360 Standard provides antivirus, AI-powered scam detection, password manager, 10GB cloud backup, and a secure VPN, for 1 device at just A$5/mth
Read moreRead less▼
Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices for just A$5.83/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Get Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 100GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices for only A$7.08/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices with this two-year plan for just A$5.41/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal is great for families. Grab Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 50 GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 3 devices for two-years at just A$7.50/mth.
Read moreRead less▼
Get Norton antivirus, AI-powered scam protection, 100GB cloud backup, password manager, secure VPN, dark web monitoring, and parental controls across 5 devices in this two-year plan for just A$9.58/mth.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best antivirus
1. Best overall:
Bitdefender Total Security
2. Best for families:
Norton 360 with LifeLock
3. Best for mobile:
McAfee Mobile Security
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.