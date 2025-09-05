GPUs have replaced CPUs for good as the undisputable kings of computing

For decades, CPUs (central processing units) were the backbone of modern computing. From business computers to powerful servers, CPUs managed the vast majority of tasks with their ability to execute instructions sequentially and efficiently.

However, in recent years, a quiet revolution has reshaped this landscape. The GPU (graphics processing unit), originally designed to handle complex graphical computations for gaming and visual rendering, has emerged as the new king of computing.

This isn’t just a matter of popularity or trend. The rise of the GPU is grounded in fundamental architectural differences that align with today’s most demanding computing workloads.

From artificial intelligence and scientific simulations to blockchain technologies and real-time graphics rendering, GPUs have become indispensable. Here’s how and why they’ve taken the throne.

Frank Scheufens Social Links Navigation Product Manager for Professional Visualization at PNY Technologies EMEA.



A Shift in Architectural Power

The central reason for this shift lies in the architecture of GPUs. While CPUs typically have fewer, more powerful cores optimized for sequential processing, GPUs feature thousands of smaller, efficient cores that excel in parallel processing. This architecture allows GPUs to perform a massive number of calculations simultaneously—making them ideal for tasks that require processing vast amounts of data quickly.

In an area such as AI tools, this is critical. Training a complex neural network on a CPU could take weeks, while a GPU can handle the same workload in a fraction of the time. This speed has driven innovation across industries, allowing researchers and businesses to iterate faster and produce results that were previously impossible.

AI, Big Data, and Beyond

Artificial intelligence has arguably been the biggest beneficiary of the GPU revolution. The training and deployment of deep neural networks require immense computational power. GPUs provide not only the speed but also the scalability needed for these tasks. Companies like OpenAI, Meta, and Google rely heavily on GPU-based infrastructure for their large-scale AI projects.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Big data analytics, too, has seen a transformation. Processing terabytes of information across distributed systems becomes far more manageable with GPU acceleration. This has had implications for finance, healthcare, retail, and more—where speed and insight can lead to a competitive edge.

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

GPUs have also found a crucial place in scientific and engineering communities. High-performance computing tasks such as climate modelling, genome sequencing, and physics simulations demand enormous amounts of processing power. Here, GPUs shine. Their ability to handle parallel workloads allows simulations that once took months to be run in days or even hours.

Institutions like CERN, NASA, and leading universities worldwide now depend on GPU clusters to push the boundaries of knowledge. The scalability of GPUs has opened up new possibilities in scientific discovery.

The Evolution of the Ecosystem

Software support has played a vital role in this shift. Platforms such as NVIDIA’s CUDA and AMD’s ROCm have matured significantly, offering robust ecosystems for developers. Machine learning frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch are designed to harness GPU acceleration, making it easier for engineers and data scientists to write code that leverages GPU power without needing deep knowledge of parallel programming.

These frameworks also integrate seamlessly with cloud computing platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure. Businesses of all sizes can now access high-performance GPU instances on demand, democratizing access to power that was once reserved for the biggest enterprises.

Economic and Industry Impacts

The rise of the GPU has dramatically reshaped the semiconductor industry. NVIDIA, once considered a niche graphics card company, now sits among the most valuable tech firms globally. AMD and Intel have responded by accelerating their own GPU development, leading to fierce competition and rapid innovation.

The high demand for GPUs has even led to supply chain disruptions and global shortages. The race for access to powerful chips has become a geopolitical issue, with governments recognizing the strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing.

CPUs Still Have Their Place

Despite the dominance of GPUs in many sectors, CPUs remain important. They are better suited for tasks requiring low latency and high single-threaded performance, such as managing operating systems, running traditional business applications, and handling light multitasking. Most modern systems continue to rely on a combination of CPUs and GPUs, where the CPU coordinates the system and the GPU handles heavy computational lifting.

But in the most advanced and fast-growing segments of technology, the CPU is no longer the driver. It is the assistant, the manager delegating the heavy lifting to the GPU.

Energy Efficiency and Challenges

A common criticism of GPUs is their energy consumption. High-performance GPUs can consume several hundred watts, leading to concerns about sustainability. However, when measuring performance-per-watt for parallel workloads, GPUs are often more efficient than CPUs.

Ongoing innovation in chip design, cooling technology, and software optimization continues to address these concerns. NVIDIA’s Hopper and AMD’s CDNA architectures, for instance, focus on delivering better energy efficiency and thermal performance.

Looking to the Future

So, what does the future hold? As our world becomes increasingly driven by data and automation, the demand for parallel processing will only grow. Generative AI, autonomous vehicles, virtual and augmented reality—all of these technologies rely heavily on GPU capabilities.

In fact, we may see a future where GPU-like architectures dominate even general-purpose computing. Hybrid chips that blend CPU and GPU functions are already gaining traction, especially in mobile and consumer computing. Apple's M-series chips and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon line hint at what this future might look like.

Conclusion

In the past, the CPU was the undisputed center of computing. But today, the GPU has taken that crown—not by replacing the CPU entirely, but by surpassing it in relevance, performance, and versatility for modern computing demands.

As new challenges and opportunities emerge, the GPU’s dominance is only set to grow. The era of the CPU as king is over. Long live the GPU.

We list the best Large Language Models (LLMs) for coding .

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro