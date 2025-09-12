Asus ProArt RTX 5080 offers identical specs to cheaper RTX 5080 models

Subtle wood-effect trim is the main difference of this expensive GPU

DisplayPort over USB-C may appeal to niche professional setups

ASUS has introduced the ProArt RTX 5080 OC Edition as part of its ProArt graphics card series aimed at professionals and content creators.

The card builds on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and supports DLSS 4, ray tracing, and advanced AI workloads.

ASUS presents this device as a solution for creators who need reliable performance for design, editing, and rendering tasks, and it blends workstation PC functionality with the flexibility expected from a gaming-class GPU.

Core specifications in line with the RTX 5080 family

Essentially, the ProArt RTX 5080 delivers the same core hardware seen across other RTX 5080 cards.

It provides 16GB of VRAM, boost clocks reaching up to 2640MHz in OC mode, and output support up to 8K resolution.

These specifications ensure strong performance for demanding creative tasks, but they also highlight that the ProArt model does not introduce hardware advantages over less costly RTX 5080 cards.

The ProArt RTX 5080 is distinguished by its visual design, with a wood-effect laminate trim around the edges and subtle Aura Sync lighting that avoids the flashiness of typical gaming GPUs.

This design pairs with the ProArt PA602 Wood Edition case, reinforcing the company’s effort to align hardware aesthetics with professional and studio environments.

To manage thermals within a 2.5-slot form factor, the card integrates MaxContact vapor chamber technology, a phase-change thermal pad, and three Axial-tech fans intended to optimize airflow.

These cooling methods aim to provide stability during extended rendering or AI workloads.

Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and notably DisplayPort over USB-C, which allows direct monitor connections without adapters.

This may prove useful for daisy-chained or portable monitor setups, but is less critical for conventional PC use.

Software support comes through GPU Tweak III for overclocking and monitoring, alongside compatibility with ASUS’s MuseTree AI image generation tool.

That said, the price of this device is a major area for consideration. At $1,469, the ProArt RTX 5080 commands a premium of nearly $500 over standard RTX 5080 cards.

Given that its VRAM, clock speeds, and resolution support match existing options, the justification for this price rests primarily on its wood-effect design and modest feature refinements.

For professionals selecting a workstation PC or a video editing PC, performance per dollar is often a priority, making the ProArt RTX 5080 difficult to frame as the best GPU choice in value terms.

Via The Guru of 3D