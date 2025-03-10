OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button - and I’ll be sad to see it go

News
By
published

A switch-up that might push some buttons

OnePlus 13
(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)
  • OnePlus will no longer outfit its phones with the iconic Alert Slider switch
  • Future OnePlus phones will feature an iPhone-style customizable button
  • The button will offer the same functionality as the Alert Slider plus new features

OnePlus will replace the iconic Alert Slider found on most of its premiere phones with an Apple-style customizable button, according to a new statement by the company’s CEO.

In a post to the OnePlus Community forum, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the Alert Slider would be replaced due to the limited functionality offered by the three-position slider.

This means the successors to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will likely lack one of the brand's most iconic features.

Lau gave few details about the Alert Slider’s successor, only that it would offer more functionality than the current three-position switch, and that switching between sound profiles without unlocking the phone would still be possible.

In fact, the post implies that Lau personally insisted that the new button should be able to offer the same functionality as the outgoing Alert Slider, as well as new and expanded functions that are yet to be revealed.

Overall, this new OnePlus button sounds theoretically identical to Apple’s Action Button, first seen with the release of the iPhone 15 Pro – so we can look at the iPhone to make some educated guesses about the new button’s potential capabilities.

iPhone 15 Pro review Action button macro handheld

The OnePlus 14 will likely feature an iPhone-style customizable button (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The Action Button found on the iPhone can be assigned to a long list of functions, including turning the flashlight on and off, opening the camera, activating a shortcut, or toggling do not disturb.

OnePlus takes fairly liberal inspiration from Apple when it comes to software - there is a simulated Dynamic Island on the latest OnePlus 13 interface, for instance - so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar from the company’s future handsets.

Lau’s post mentions that backlash to the OnePlus 10T, which launched in 2022 sans Alert Slider, inspired internal debate about the future of the iconic hardware feature, and that removing the slider will allow for better use of the devices’ internal space. OnePlus has yet to announce the first product that will feature the new button.

The end of an era

OnePlus is the last remaining major phone maker to fit its handsets with a physical ringer switch – though, as this news entails, not for much longer.

I’ve always found the ringer switch affixed to OnePlus phones to be a useful addition – other functions are easy enough to find in the UI or on the lock screen, and it’s nice to be able to switch my phone into silent mode without even looking at the display when I’m taking a break.

Perhaps even more important is the character the alert slider brings to OnePlus phones – it’s a unique feature that made the best OnePlus phones stand out in a field of increasingly homogenous phone designs, lending as much personality as utility.

When I was daily driving the OnePlus Open, I used the slider every day, and I still use it whenever I’m testing a OnePlus or Oppo phone (Oppo and OnePlus are related companies under the same umbrella parent). Tactility is a rare and underrated thing in modern phone design, so I’ll be genuinely sad to see the Alert Slider go.

What do you think about this decision? Should OnePlus have kept the Alert Slider as is? Let us know in the comments.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
Jamie Richards
Jamie Richards
Mobile Computing Staff Writer

Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone 16 Camera Control
I hope this new iPhone feature becomes industry standard in 2025
Three iPhone SE phones on a purple and blue background next to an iPhone on a bench
The iPhone 16e saw Apple kill off some classic iPhone features – and you told us which one you’ll miss the most
The Nothing Phone 2a on display, composite with a teaser from Nothing that displays the possible side of the Nothing Phone 3a
The Nothing Phone 3a could borrow the iPhone 16’s best feature – and I think it’s a great idea
OnePlus 13 in aramid fiber case from back showing red ring
OnePlus' rumored 'mini' flagship could be the final nail in the coffin for small Android phones
The iPhone 14 and iPhone SE on an orange background
So long, Touch ID: the iPhone SE 4 looks set to abandon these 4 classic iPhone features
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
Leaked iPhone 17 renders hint at major design changes – including 3 controversial changes for the Pro and Pro Max
Latest in OnePlus Phones
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button - and I’ll be sad to see it go
OnePlus Open camera bump up close
Bad news: the OnePlus Open 2 won’t be released in 2025, OnePlus confirms
The Oppo Find N5 next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6
OnePlus Open 2 could make the Galaxy Fold 6 look old with invisible crease, according to new teaser
OnePlus 13R from the back
New OnePlus Mini 13 leak suggests its camera setup won't be as impressive as we thought
OnePlus Open
Oppo is launching the world's thinnest foldable in two weeks – and the OnePlus Open 2 should follow soon
OnePlus Open
The OnePlus Open 2 rumored to get a camera upgrade even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't have
Latest in News
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050
RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
OnePlus 13
OnePlus is ditching the Alert Slider for an iPhone-style customizable button - and I’ll be sad to see it go
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
More about oneplus phones
OnePlus Open camera bump up close

Bad news: the OnePlus Open 2 won’t be released in 2025, OnePlus confirms
The Oppo Find N5 next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6

OnePlus Open 2 could make the Galaxy Fold 6 look old with invisible crease, according to new teaser
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050

RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
See more latest
Most Popular
Nvidia geforce rtx 3050
RTX 5050 rumors detail full spec of desktop graphics card, suggesting Nvidia may use slower video RAM – but I wouldn’t panic yet
Bluetooth
Top Bluetooth chip security flaw could put a billion devices at risk worldwide
Michelle and Kid Cosmo watching a video projected onto a screen in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
'We could not achieve that with puppetry or animatronics': Joe and Anthony Russo didn't want to build real-life robots for The Electric State for two big reasons
Workers at computers in an office
Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Worried about DeepSeek? Well, Google Gemini collects even more of your personal data
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Chrome icon on Android
The US government still wants Google to sell off Chrome