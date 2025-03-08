New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may have revealed some key details – including its price

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is going to be the last of the four flagship Galaxy S25 handsets to get a full launch – probably sometime next month – and now fresh leaks have given us a better idea of what to expect when the phone does land.

According to well-known tipster @UniverseIce, the phone will weigh in at 162 grams and have a thickness of 5.84 mm. That's the same weight as the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, though that phone is thicker, at 7.2 mm.

In the same post, the tipster says the price is "similar" to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus. As our Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review will tell you, that phone comes with a starting price of $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, so adjust your S25 Edge expectations accordingly.

Finally, @UniverseIce has also posted an official rendering apparently showing the bezels of the Galaxy S25 Edge. They're apparently going to be the same size as the bezels on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, around a screen size measuring 6.656 inches corner to corner.

The story so far

Samsung gave us a good look at the Galaxy S25 Edge when the Galaxy S25 series was launched, and it was on show again at MWC 2025. So far though, we haven't been able to touch the phone or test it out.

Rumors around the handset were swirling way before it was unveiled, and we originally thought it might be called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. It looks likely to get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU as the other S25 phones, as well as 12GB of RAM.

It also seems likely that we'll get some decent cameras on this model, and Samsung has told us that durability is a priority for the device – even though it's going to be the thinnest of the four Samsung Galaxy S25 phones when it appears.

In fact it seems as though it's going to be quite the year for super-slim smartphones. The foldable Oppo Find N5 recently launched, measuring just 4.21 mm front to back, while Apple is rumored to be preparing its own ultra-thin phone with the iPhone 17 Air.

David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

