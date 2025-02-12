The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared on Geekbench with so-so performance scores – but we're not worried yet

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

It's also shown as having 12GB of RAM, just like the rest of the Galaxy S25 series

However, its scores are lower than we'd expect given the specs

From what we’ve heard so far, Samsung might have had to make a lot of compromises with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to get it so slim. For starters, it's got one less camera than the standard Samsung Galaxy S25, and reportedly quite a small battery. But the phone could still impress in the power department.

We’ve heard from multiple sources that the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, just like the rest of the Galaxy S25 line, and now the phone has appeared on Geekbench with exactly those specs.

Spotted by NotebookCheck, this listing includes a single-core score of 2,806 and a multi-core result of 8,416. Those are some high scores, but they’re noticeably lower than those achieved by the rest of the Galaxy S25 line, whose single- and multi-core scores are often over 3,000 and 9,000, respectively.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

It still has time to improve

That said, we’re not too worried. This is an early Geekbench result, and it will likely have been achieved using non-final hardware and software. So, in other words, there’s a high chance the Galaxy S25 Edge will perform better at launch.

Even if the hardware and software used here are the finished article, it’s entirely possible that this result will prove to be an outlier, especially since the Galaxy S25 Edge reportedly has the same chipset and RAM amount as the rest of the S25 line.

We might not know for sure for a few months, though, with a recent leak suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge would launch sometime between April and June, with May looking the most likely.

