The latest OnePlus 13 teaser reveals the announcement date and the phone's full back in a trio of colors

Just a couple of days ago, OnePlus gave us our first official look at the OnePlus 13, but one that was so obscured in shadow we couldn’t see much. Now though, the company is providing a full look at the back of the phone.

Shared on the company’s official Weibo account (via NotebookCheck), you can see a brief video showing the rear of the phone in White Dawn (white), Blue Moment (blue), and Obsidian Secret (black) shades.

It’s not just a choice of colors though – they also come in different textures, with the blue model supposedly having a skin-like feel, while the black one has an “ebony wood grain” textured finish.

The OnePlus 13 in three colors (Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the overall design of the OnePlus 13, the back looks similar but not identical to the OnePlus 12. Both phones have a circular camera block, but the OnePlus 12 has a strip of metal connecting the camera block to the edge of the phone, while the OnePlus 13 lacks this.

In any case, this teaser also includes the launch date of the OnePlus 13, with October 31 being the big day, though based on past form that’s almost certainly just going to be a Chinese launch, with a global release likely to follow in early 2025.

Another teaser and an esports appearance

So this is the #OnePlus13... pic.twitter.com/pex4ofChkkOctober 21, 2024

Beyond this hefty teaser there are also a couple of leaks, including a leaked teaser video shared by @OnLeaks, which as well as providing a close up look at the back of the OnePlus 13, also offers some glimpses at the front of the phone. Though from the front this really just looks like any other handset, with a flat screen and a punch-hole camera.

And finally, some Weibo users (via Phandroid) have even spotted the OnePlus 13 in the wild, at an esports event in China. You can see the phone in all three of the above colors, though these images don’t really reveal anything that OnePlus hasn’t now shown us.

What we still haven't heard much about officially is the specs, but it's thought that the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, so this could be a very powerful handset. We should have a clearer idea of exactly how powerful on October 31.