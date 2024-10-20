OnePlus 13 teaser image gives us our first official look at the new phone

Our first official and confirmed look at the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is going to launch in China before the end of the month, with global availability expected from early next year, and there's now an official shot of the phone up on the preorder page – though it doesn't really show us all that much.

As spotted by Notebookcheck, you can now head to the Oppo website to see it for yourself (Oppo and OnePlus merged back in 2021). You can also put your name down for one of these handsets, if you live in China.

One of the images on the page offers the subtlest of hints about the look and design of the OnePlus 13: you can just about make out the power and the volume buttons on the side, and the large circular camera module on the back.

As you can see from our OnePlus 12 review, the rear camera design would seem to be similar to the current model, though this time around it looks as though there's a thin band of color cutting across the back casing too.

Previous leaks

The OnePlus 12 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The text on the teaser image and the preorder page doesn't give us much in the way of details – as far as we can tell from Google Translate anyway – but OnePlus is promising pro levels of performance from this upcoming handset.

We've already heard a lot about the successor to the OnePlus 12, and there was a possible sighting a few days ago when Qualcomm shared a promotional video for the imminent launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

That chipset is almost certainly going to be powering the OnePlus 13 when it arrives. There has also been talk of a redesigned, curved display, and a significant boost in terms of battery capacity, from trustworthy tipsters.

There's also the suggestion that OnePlus itself may have previously posted a picture of the OnePlus 13 when announcing display technology upgrades – though the phone in the shot wasn't specifically identified, so we don't know for sure.