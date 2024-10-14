The OnePlus 13 could beat the iPhone 16 Pro on power efficiency, but there's a catch

A new tip from a OnePlus employee suggests the upcoming OnePlus 13 will ship with a custom next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset that beats the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro in terms of power efficiency.

The tip comes from Weibo user Cai Zuxuan, who said in a post that the as-yet-unnamed chipset “directly beats the A18 Pro” in internal energy efficiency testing; Notebook Check notes that Zuxuan is an employee of OnePlus.

Apple is renowned for the efficiency of its proprietary chipsets, so an even more efficient Snapdragon chipset could have a substantial effect on performance and battery life.

Our OnePlus 12 review found the phone to be capable on all fronts and exceptionally stylish, so we're not surprised by rising anticipation for its sequel.

For example, multiple leaks point to the OnePlus 13 getting an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, a step up from the optical reader found on the OnePlus 12. As the name suggests, ultrasonic readers use high-frequency sound waves to sense your fingerprint. These readers are currently the preserve of high-end and premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 9 Pro.

A pricey proposition

According to Notebook Check, a Weibo post from user 体验more suggests the OnePlus 13 will receive this upgrade alongside a price increase in China, which could be mirrored in global markets.

The leaker suggests a launch price of ¥5,299 in China, compared to the ¥4,799 launch price of the OnePlus 12. In global markets the OnePlus 12 launched at $799 / £849, and a proportional increase would suggest a launch price of around $879 / £933 for the OnePlus 13. That's more than an iPhone 16.

Additionally, we previously reported that the OnePlus 13 may come equipped with an enormous 6,000mAh battery, which would give it one of the largest cells ever seen in a smartphone. On another occasion, we heard of redesigned screen technology with greatly improved brightness.

Head of OnePlus China Louis Lee (also known as Li Jie Louis) confirmed the OnePlus 13 via Weibo on October 9, suggesting an October release date that we think only applies to China.

We expect the OnePlus 13 will follow the lead of the OnePlus 12 and launch globally a few months later, likely in January 2025. For now, the above remains based nearly entirely on rumors and leaks – for the latest official updates as we hear them, be sure to check in with our OnePlus coverage.